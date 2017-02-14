What Trump knew about Flynn: not much, as usual

With the late-night resignation of Donald Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn, the question has to be asked: What did the president know and when did he know it?

The more important question for me, however, is: Are we all talking about the same president? And are we asking about what he knows? If they hadn’t made him move house, I would doubt he was aware that he was actually president.

I’m not entirely certain he has read the American Constitution.

He can’t have, because he would have thought long and hard (for him) before surrounding himself with opportunistic billionaires and Mike Pence while the 25th amendment still exists.

(Section 4 of the 25th Amendment allows a majority of the cabinet to declare the president unfit to serve. It also elevates the vice-president to the presidency.)

The one thing we can be certain of is that whenever Donald Trump was told A Thing is an entirely different moment from when he actually knew That Thing. Which is, in turn, a different event from when he will ultimately, and needlessly, lie about It.

After all, this is the administration that has introduced the world to “alternative facts.”

In this way, Trump is an inspiring leader. You can see his on-again-off-again relationship with the truth all over his administration. At Tuesday morning’s briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer called our prime minister “Joe Trudeau.” Maybe it was an accident, but the visit happened 24 hours ago. How hard is it to not screw up your guest’s name?

Comically-innocent errors have been few and far between. Everything else is far more dangerous.

The promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act looks poised to just be a repeal. “Draining the swamp” has included putting billionaires from Goldman Sachs and ExxonMobil in the cabinet.

From the wild manipulations of adviser Kellyanne Conway to the mendacity of Spicer to the alleged threats from Omarosa Manigault, the staff are clearly taking their cues from the top.

Aside from the actual access he has to nuclear weapons, the daily danger that Trump possesses is that of a clueless white man speaking loudly on things he knows nothing about. This is an archetype who, when questioned, will lie and obfuscate.

As reported last summer in the Washington Post, in a 2007 deposition lawyers caught Trump in a lie 30 times. Try lying 30 times at your job today. They’ll either make you CEO or show you the door. (Don’t tell them I sent you; I take no responsibility.)