No such thing as 'queue jumping' for refugees

Speaking to CBC radio, Conservative MP and public safety critic Tony Clement was asked if migrants crossing from the U.S. over land pose a security risk.

He answered “we don’t know yet” and went on to say that the migrants should follow the standard refugee claim procedures that “many, many people — tens of thousands do every year.”

“We’ve got a queue jumping situation here as well where we are diverting resources to deal with these claims rather than the claims of people who are going through the legal process,” he told CBC.

No, Tony. There is no “queue jumping situation” because there is no queue.

Simply put: There is no line-up when you’re fleeing a fire. The only requirement is to get out alive.

On one point he is right. Many, many people do claim refugee status each year. And that’s about it. (According to Citizenship and Immigration Canada, in 2015 over 16,000 people claimed refugee status at immigration offices.) As for the rest he is worryingly wrong.

“Refugee claimants are not in a queue. They’re in a completely separate process by which people are asserting their rights under the Refugee Convention,” Janet Dench, executive director of the Canadian Council of Refugees, told Metro.

More views from Vicky Mochama:

Canada became a signatory to the landmark document in 1969. It doesn’t spell out that refugees don’t wait in a line. But it doesn’t need to, because, it should be obvious that running away isn’t orderly.

Clement abruptly ended the call with CBC when pressed on what solutions he had and went onto Twitter to complain about being asked questions by the press. Sounds familiar.

The notion of a “queue” is dangerous rhetoric. Not only does it belie the facts of international refugee law that Canada is party to, it also speaks to a willingness to delegitimize the lives of people who have already faced incredible dangers.

This dangerous rhetoric isn’t unique to Canada. Such words have become actions in Australia, where many refugees are kept on a veritable prison island called the Manus Processing Centre. It is a multi-billion dollar facility dedicated almost solely to keep refugees from exercising their rights to freedom of movement by manufacturing a “queue.”

Language like Clement’s is also not new, says Dench: “We have seen in the past the setting up of a dichotomy between good refugees and bad refugees.”

Those who claim that refugees are jumping the line are ignoring the law. As the world faces a global migrant crisis that includes 21.3 million refugees, the truth about the law must be told. Canadians signed up 48 years ago to join the rest of the world in providing for and protecting refugees. With the Syrian refugee program, we reaffirmed that commitment to human rights.