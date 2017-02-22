The Sixties Scoop ruling must be met with government commitment

In a deserved act of justice, Sixties Scoop survivors won a $1.3-billion class action against the federal government last week in an Ontario court. It’s a relief to hear Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett say the government won’t appeal the ruling.

But if the feds are really committed to truth and reconciliation, they must stand down the lawyers as the settlements are doled out.

Bennett’s statement points to a relationship between Indigenous plaintiffs and the federal government that is still fraught.

This Sixties Scoop case was filed in 2009.

Only in the week prior to the ruling did Ottawa announce a sudden shift: now, they were willing to negotiate the claims of Indigenous children who had been removed from their families and adopted into non-Indigenous homes.

On this abrupt shift in tactics, the minister told the House, “We are adversaries no more,” and “negotiation rather than litigation is our government’s preferred route to settle these differences and right historical wrongs.”

What a surprise that must have been to the Sixties Scoop survivors who, as recently as December, had been in court while government lawyers argued that Canada had no “duty of care” for these Indigenous children.

Despite public claims towards working on a nation-to-nation approach, lawyers for the Liberal government were continuing to defend against cases brought by Indigenous peoples.

Take the residential schools class action — the largest in Canadian history. The settlements, now over $3 billion, provide for residential school survivors who experienced sexual and physical abuse. The agreement established the Independent Assessment Process, which was meant to provide a speedy out-of-court process for paying damages. Yet, lawyers for the government used the IAP to split hairs, leading to claims to be reduced or dismissed.

Despite a hard-fought agreement on residential schools, the government and its lawyers sought to shirk their responsibilities within it.

So while the Sixties Scoop ruling is a clear win for Indigenous people, it must be met with a government commitment to not penny-pinch, obfuscate or complicate.

That is a commitment that First Nations children have been waiting for. Over a year ago, the Human Rights Tribunal ruled that Ottawa was discriminating against First Nations kids by failing to provide equal welfare.

A year later, the case is back before the tribunal.

Canada has been very good at recording its systematic cruelty towards Indigenous people. And yet many have survived in spite of said cruelty.