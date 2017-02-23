Lawyers need to step down, government step up in Sixties Scoop settlements: Vicky Mochama

In a deserved act of justice, Sixties Scoop survivors won their case against the federal government last week. It is thus a relief to hear Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett say that the government didn’t plan to appeal the case.

If the feds are really committed to truth and reconciliation, they must stand down the lawyers.

Yet Bennett’s statement masks a relationship between Indigenous plaintiffs and the federal government that is still fraught.

The Sixties Scoop case was filed in 2009.

Only in the week prior to the Sixties Scoop ruling did Ottawa announce a sudden shift: now, they were willing to negotiate the claims of Indigenous children who had been removed from their families and communities and adopted into non-indigenous homes.

On this abrupt shift in tactics, the minister told the House of Commons, “"I am very proud to say that we are adversaries no more and that negotiation rather than litigation is our government's preferred route to settle these differences and right historical wrongs.”

What a surprise that must have been to the Sixties Scoop survivors who, as recently as December, had been in court while government lawyers argued that Canada had no historical legal duty of care towards Indigenous children.

Despite the public claims towards working on a nation-to-nation approach, lawyers for the government have continued to pursue cases against indigenous peoples. This includes cases where indigenous people have already won in court.

The residential schools settlement – the largest class action settlement in Canadian history – provides for resident schools survivors who had experienced sexual and physical abuse. The agreement established the Independent Assessment Process, which was meant to provide a speedy out-of-court process for giving survivor their damages.

Yet, lawyers for the government used the IAP to split hairs in order to deny survivors their rightful claims.

Despite a hard-fought agreement on residential schools, the government and its lawyers sought to shirk their responsibilities within it.