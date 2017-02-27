Oscar-nominated doc highlights ongoing white apathy

This Black History Month, I have been thinking a lot about white people.

Because it feels increasingly condescending to congratulate black people for their bravery and rebellion without admonishing the society that made it necessary.

In I Am Not Your Negro, an Oscar-nominated documentary film based on an unfinished manuscript by late American writer James Baldwin, the author explains with commanding calm that the construct of race is ultimately something white people need. Until they question why they need race, there will always be racism.

So when we are supposed to celebrate the achievements of black people, I find myself looking past it to the history of white people who, through indifference, apathy and violence, stood in the way of those achievements.

They still do.

I think of Viola Desmond, celebrated for her brave stance. Her bold action: daring to want to watch a movie like a person. For the quotidian act of insisting on her humanity, she was dragged out of a Nova Scotia theatre, imprisoned and fined. Shamed by the publicity of this story decades later, successive governments have apologized, issued stamps, and now a $10 bill.

Yet, part of that history is being conspicuously hidden: Desmond was not dragged out of an empty theatre. White moviegoers stood idly by. If the photos of black children integrating schools in the U.S. are any indication, white moviegoers jeered and cheered this violence. Perhaps, in a more Canadian way, they shook the hands of the theatre manager and the police officers to thank them. I can only guess; theirs aren’t the stories we share.

Until white people develop intellectual curiosity about themselves, how can black people believe that “official” acts of contrition have fixed this pathology in the people who believe themselves to be white?

More Views from Vicky:

Where white supremacy is the de facto law of the land, race relations describes a two-way mirror. In it, only one side sees the other while one sees only their reflection.

Black people, yes, black people in Canada too, not only know our culture and history, but we know white culture and history — and the pathology that protects and defends white supremacy — with a terrible closeness.

I find it hard to pretend the “successes” of black people are not just also reflections of white people and their institutions that, in cutting and critical ways, prevented black people from being more successful.

As Baldwin says in the documentary, “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” The jeering white mobs and silent white moviegoers are the faces of white people you know.