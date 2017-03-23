I need to have a baby to benefit from this federal budget: Mochama

I really don’t want one, but I think I should have a kid.

I was reviewing the new federal budget and that’s probably my best move.

Finance minister Bill Morneau introduced it with an anecdote about a Toronto taxi driver who, on recognizing Morneau, called his wife so they both could tell the minister about the positive impact the Canada child benefit has had on their lives. Good for them and their anecdotal children.

This budget goes further in supporting families. It proposes to let mothers to take more of their maternity leave in advance of giving birth and allow families to choose to spread parental leave payments over 18 months instead of the current 12.

I, for one, hope Morneau takes the bus when he’s in town, because I might like to meet him to have a few choice words about the mid-2017 elimination of the public transit tax credit. It helped offset the cost of transportation by allowing you to deduct part of the cost of a transit pass on your income tax.

The government’s solution is to give millions more to provinces and territories directly and through the proposed Canada Infrastructure Bank.

All that money goes to projects that are in progress and regional plans that are under discussion. None of it goes towards a young person who is paying more and more for transit that doesn’t go very far.

Recently, I added up how much I spend on cabs including Uber. I didn’t like the number. Yesterday’s budget promised to make it even bigger by requiring taxi-like ridesharing services to pay GST/HST – a tax increase that will be passed on to consumers. Now, if only there were some kind of infrastructure bank that paid for faster, more efficient transit so I didn’t have to take cabs.

Perhaps their back-up plan is the Youth Service Initiative, which was mentioned in last year’s budget. This year’s budget allocates no money for this idea, but there is a call for proposals.

My idea: Un- and under-employed youth should be drafted into service to piggyback those of us who can no longer afford transit passes.

Speaking to press, Opposition Leader Rona Ambrose insisted her party would be the voice of the taxpayer. Who, I ask, will represent those of us who um, ah, haven’t been super on top of our paperwork? (Hey, CRA, these are jokes. I promise.)

The budget also increases the excise duty on alcohol paid by importers and producers. This is a niche problem, but the price of my favourite wine has already gone up. A two-per-cent tax increase brings me down to just one or three bottles per week.