Canada must lead the fight against famine: Vicky Mochama

It is the disaster we don’t want to talk about.

Twenty million people are on the brink of starvation. The United Nations and its various agencies — the World Food Programme and the United Nations Secretariat, to name two — have sounded the alarm. This is the largest humanitarian crisis since the creation of the United Nations in 1945.

In an interview with Metro in January, Joanne Liu, president of the global aid organization Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), told a story about visiting famine-ravaged northern Nigeria. Liu sensed something off in one community and then realized, sickeningly, that there were hardly any children under five still living.

By inaction and indifference, we are losing whole generations. The people who survive this moment will have little reason to believe in “Never again,” a promise made often by the international community after the Rwandan genocide in 1994.

To staunch mass catastrophe in South Sudan, Somalia, Nigeria and Yemen, the international community needs to come up with $4.4 billion by July. They’ve pledged only a small fraction.

Canada has pledged nearly $120 million, less than three per cent of the total request. Had Canada followed through on its vow from the Millennium Development Goals to adopt an aid target of 0.7 per cent of its gross national income, we would be giving more than $10 billion globally. More than enough to solve this crisis, and then some.

In 2015, Trudeau told delegates at a climate summit in Paris that “Canada is back.” In 2017, why not lead Canada and the world in feeding a starving and desperate population?

The UN’s request could be filled within minutes by the wealthiest governments in the world, including Canada. At the highest levels of power, the political will simply isn’t there to make the moral choice. The UN’s emergency relief co-ordinator Stephen O’Brien says, “Allowing famine to unfold is a choice; we must make the choice to

stop it.”

When the decision is made to step up, it will be too late for too many. In 2011, by the time a famine had officially been declared in Somalia, tens of thousands had already died. For many families and communities today, the disaster has already struck.

Governments are slowly stepping up, but rather than waiting, citizens are already doing their part.

A group of five American friends set up a GoFundMe page called the Love Army for Somalia and asked Turkish Airlines to be their flight partner. In less than a week, more than 80,000 people donated $2.2 million. The campaign is funnelling the money to NGOs in Somalia to buy local food, rather than crash the market with foreign goods. As for the plane, they are using it to fly in specialized food for undernourished babies.

Theirs may be a dramatic example, but it is not the only effort. Somalis, Yemenis, Nigerians and Sudanese people in Canada have been doing their best to support family, friends and communities, but they can’t do it alone.

Canadians often claim a particular kindness and generosity, yet all too often that spirit seems to disappear when the needy are black and African. It is made complicated when they are Arab. But there are black, African and Arab Canadians too. Their communities are ours too.

It is their cultures that enrich this country; their children who will help lead it. We must support their efforts.

Twenty million people need to eat. How will we serve them?

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Doctors Without Borders: The charity has projects in the countries affected by famine, providing medical and humanitarian assistance. You can donate via msf.ca

The charity has projects in the countries affected by famine, providing medical and humanitarian assistance. You can donate via msf.ca Save The Children: The charity operates children support programs in the four countries affected. You can donate to them through savethechildren.ca

The charity operates children support programs in the four countries affected. You can donate to them through savethechildren.ca CARE Canada: The organization runs poverty-reduction efforts in Somalia, Yemen and South Sudan. You can donate through their website care.ca

The organization runs poverty-reduction efforts in Somalia, Yemen and South Sudan. You can donate through their website care.ca OXFAM Canada: The charity provides emergency and long-term assistance to people in countries affected by the ongoing famine. You can donate at oxfam.ca

