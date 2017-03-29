How to talk to a black woman at work, in 12 easy steps

U.S. Congresswoman Maxine Waters was doing one of her “The president is a lying nepotist who is running a kleptocracy and he has got to go” speeches. Upon hearing this gospel, Fox News host Bill O’Reilly was struck dumb, because he then said a dumb thing: “I didn’t hear a word she said. I was looking at the James Brown wig.”

You’re not going to disrespect a black woman without hearing about it, no sir. O’Reilly’s comment inspired the #BlackWomenAtWork hashtag. Scrolling through, it was clear that so many bosses, colleagues and clients don’t know how to talk to professional black women.

To help fix racism, I have put together a handy guide for them.



HOW TO TALK TO A BLACK WOMAN AT WORK



1. Ask about her hair.

2. Ask if the hair on her head belongs to her.

3. During work hours, ask if she washes her hair.

4. Use relatable and evocative language to describe to her the texture of her own hair. For example, “It feels like horsehair,” and “It’s like a rope.”

5. Be sure to compliment her by saying – no, insisting – that she looks so different now that she’s changed a tenth of her body that you didn’t even recognize her! Say something like, “I see you almost every day but you are unrecognizable now that you have done a new thing with the top of your head.” She will be thrilled her efforts have been recognized.

6. Be culturally aware by speaking to her on issues that matter to her. For example, her hair and how it has changed recently.

7. Build bridges with your colleague by running your hands through her hair. It’s the personal touch that matters.

8. Hire a second one. You can’t mistake two distinctly different black women for each other if you only have one!

9. When you mistake her for the other black woman at work, she will be comforted to know that you “meant the other one.”

10. Now that there are two of them, it may seem as if they are only interested in talking to you about hair. Get to know your black female colleagues more during informal conversations about Africa, basketball, Barack Obama and that time you saw someone who might have been Denzel Washington but wasn’t.

11. Help them (Fatima and Gloria? Gladys and Phyllis? It’s an F-sound and a G-sound…) with their careers! Point them to opportunities suited to their skills, like typing courses. More advanced opportunities like travelling for work should be saved for Robert Windingfield, the intern who could really use the experience.