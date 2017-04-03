Ottawa police solidarity wristbands shut out the public they serve: Mochama

Members of the Ottawa police are sporting wristbands in solidarity with the officer charged in the death of Abdirahman Abdi.

In a sign that something rotten has been allowed to fester, orders are coming in from police officers across the country. Over 1,200 of them have been sold.

Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau has banned officers from wearing the wristbands while on duty and called on his force to consider the message the wristbands send to the community and the “long-term impact on public trust this could create,” according to a CBC report.

What are these officers possibly thinking? A man is dead and they feel a need to wear a symbol of support for the person accused in his death? What sort of culture exists within policing that this can happen?

When did police officers start believing they were above us?

The drive to get justice for Abdi, a 37-year-old Somali man, is not solely about one man, nor is it solely about race. It is also about insisting on accountability and transparency from the public servants we entrust to stand between danger and us.

No one is saying the officer and his family don’t deserve support. It is about trusting a judicial system, including law enforcement, to uphold the principles that govern our society.

It is the policing institutions and their leaders that have created the “us versus them” mentality, and it is up to them to address it.

The offer to buy the wristbands circulated through senior levels of the Ottawa police, according to the Ottawa Citizen.

Aside from Bordeleau’s ban and admonishment from the Ottawa Police Services Board, no senior officer has spoken out against the wristband sales. Some officers have only done so anonymously because they fear reprisals from their own colleagues.

A culture of silence within the ranks is troubling.

By wearing wristbands in solidarity with an officer who has been accused of a serious crime, police officers in Ottawa and across the country are sending a message that they effectively stand against the people they serve. They stand against us.

That isn’t just “us” as black and racialized people. For this group — my community — that trust has always stood on shaky ground; the police have, in many instances, been the violent manifestation of white supremacy.

Rather, I think more of “us” — that is, citizens (and indeed, non-citizens in this country) — who believe that no one should be above the law.

There needs to be a cultural change within police. Officers need to remember, and to be reminded, that they are primarily servants to the public.

At their best, they are role models.