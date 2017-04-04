The Dionne quintuplets' childhood home must be preserved by a major museum: Mochama

In 1934, the Dionne family welcomed the birth of the first known-surviving quintuplets. Eighty-three years later, the home of the Dionne quintuplets is up for sale. It belongs in a national museum.

The city council in North Bay, Ont., where the home sits, is debating selling it to a local fairground that does not plan to maintain the log cabin as a museum, according to the New York Times.

Multiples of children have always caught the imagination — think, for example, of Jon and Kate Plus 8 — but the Dionne quintuplets went worldwide. International media flocked to their birthplace of Corbeil, Ont., just outside North Bay, to spread the story.

Shortly after their birth, the province stepped in: the girls were moved to a nearby hospital and their parents’ custody was revoked.

In the first year, the doctor who administered their care meticulously studied his charges. In one report, Dr. Allan Dafoe wrote in the Canadian Medical Association Journal that the history of the quintuplets was “a modern fairy tale with a medical flavour.”

“This medical fairy tale, however, differs from the make believe ones, because it is a true story of five babies who were actually born in rags but who have even in their short lives achieved riches.”

Those riches were short-lived.

Their childhoods were not just abnormal, but cruel.

In their life, the quintuplets were abused — first, by the province, which took the five girls from their parents and put them on display three times a week in a human zoo called Quintland for nine years. Then by their parents who, on regaining custody of their five daughters, mistreated and abused them.

On reaching adulthood, they sought out the privacy they’d been denied as children. In 1998, they won a settlement from the Ontario government for $4 million. For one of the sisters, Yvonne, that wealth, too, was short-lived when her son stole her money and disappeared. She died in 2001.

Now, the two remaining sisters are left to advocate for their legacy. North Bay’s chamber of commerce says it cannot afford the home and the council is debating whether to sell it. (A decision was expected Tuesday night, after press time.)

This home — and this story — belongs in a major museum. This year, we commemorate the history of Canada. We must have frank conversations about who we are, starting by remembering who we once were.

This is political, economic, medical and feminist history that deserves pride of place even though it is a mark of shame.

Whether it is the Museum of Human Rights, the Canadian Museum of History, or the Royal Ontario Museum, a major institution should step up to preserve the legacy of five little girls.