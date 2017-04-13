Students need role models to achieve true equity in schools: Mochama

School can be pretty racist.

At one dance at my high school, a couple students showed up drunk. The school naturally involved the parents. In the end, the white kids who’d broken the rules were given light punishments, but the black boy was given a full week’s suspension.

This was standard at my school. The white kids were given the benefit of the doubt while the full weight of the institution was brought to bear on the black students. At times, it was punitive. But at others, it looked like the bigotry of low expectations, such as guidance counsellors who steered black students away from university-oriented courses and toward college or technical ones.

There is another way school can be pretty racist. I lucked out on having parents who used to be teachers. But in 12 years of education across six schools, I only ever had one black teacher.

A recent working paper from the IZA – the Institute of Labor Economics found that having just one black teacher during elementary school decreases the probability of low-income black boys dropping out by nearly 40 per cent. Moreover, black students who’d had one black teacher were more likely to say they expected to go to college.

While the research is American, the conclusion is useful for schools here: Diversity within the teaching ranks isn’t just a statistical measure about “representation.” It is actually essential for students to see role models in order to imagine their own success.

Equity builds on diversity by letting students of all races see teachers of colour in a range of positions within education.

Another American study showed that students of all races are more likely to have positive perceptions of teachers of colour, and that this perception was linked to performance in standardized tests.

Canada’s demographic changes are going to be felt in our schools. Around cities especially, the commitment of school boards to equity is going to affect how well non-white students do.

For a long time now, parents in York Region District School Board, just north of Toronto, have complained that their kids were facing a system of racism and discrimination. A report this week vindicates the parents. The trustee who referred to a parent with a racial slur isn’t an anomaly but, rather, proof of a systemic problem and a lack of skilled leadership.

The report notes that under the current director of education, the board had made equity “a foundational practice.” Parents, however, were unclear what that meant. Furthermore, presentations on equity showed no specific plans or targets.