Donald Trump, Kid President, is field tripping with glee: Mochama

The Donald is travelling the world. So far, the trip has proved that Trump may not be the youngest president but he certainly is the most childish.

It has been a successful trip insofar as he hasn’t yet tickled the bottom of a major world leader or tried to rename the Vatican to Trump Church.

Joining hands with his mentors in despotism, Egyptian President el-Sissi and Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, President Trump launched the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. The Internet exploded with jokes based on three men standing in a dark room with their hands on a glowing ball. It’s what the Internet was invented for.

Here’s the thing though: It looks cool. It looks exactly like what any self-respecting child would imagine the presidency to be like.

After Saudi Arabia, the President’s tour took him to Israel where, in a truly presidential manner, he managed not to casually reignite a catastrophic war between Israel and Palestine.

He took some pictures at the Western Wall and wrote in the guestbook at the Holocaust memorial. His message of hope: “IT IS A GREAT HONOR TO BE HERE WITH ALL OF MY FRIENDS - SO AMAZING & WILL NEVER FORGET!”

Truly, he’s going to have so much to talk about with all his friends when everyone gets back from summer camp.

Donald Trump, Kid President, is having a whammo-blammo time.

Take, for example, his trip to the Vatican: the photos show him grinning from ear to ear while Melania, Ivanka and the Pope stare deadpan ahead.

He must be ecstatic because the Vatican buildings are slightly less bedecked in gold than Trump Tower. Already he’s winning.

Still, it wouldn’t be a visit to church for the Kid President without being assigned some homework from Pope Francis.

The pontiff gave Trump a copy of his encyclical on climate change as well as his 2017 World Day of Peace message entitled: Nonviolence - A Style of Politics for Peace. At their level of power and influence, this is the equivalent of being given, “When You Give A Mouse a Cookie.”

Now that he’s visited the homes of three major faiths – Saudi Arabia for Islam, Israel for Judaism, and the Vatican for Catholicism – his itinerary takes him to two more centres of faith: Belgium for Bread and Italy for Pasta.

Carbs may not be a religious faith for all, but they certainly are for me.

For his first major foreign trip, it’s been a whirlwind. Nine straight days without at least two visits to Mar-A-Lago.