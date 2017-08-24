After the Party: How Indigenous city-dwellers fill up when promises go unfulfilled

Fireworks are fun, but they’re fleeting. What makes this country real are the people and communities that form it. As the country celebrates 150 years of nationhood, Metro’s national columnist Vicky Mochama set out across Canada to discover how five different groups are creating space here.

Here, Part 8: The Indigenous city

The North End, a collection of neighbourhoods north of the train tracks that run through Winnipeg, is a food desert. That is, there are few grocery stores selling fresh, affordable, culturally-appropriate foods. Up the wide roads of Main Street and across the sidewalks of Selkirk Avenue, you’ll see fast food and convenience stores, but when it comes to daily food stuffs, there are scant opportunities.

On a sunny Saturday in July, I took a bus ride through the neighbourhood. On it, I saw couples with several grocery bags full of milk and fruits. It was a sign that for many, getting fresh groceries can be a trek.

Alleviating the burden is a job for the North End Food Security Network, a community organization that isn’t settling into the status quo. Melissa McDonald is a 28-year-old Indigenous Cree woman and a co-ordinator for the group. I spoke to her on a typically-busy summer day; it was the day before the Friday farmer’s market that runs through the summer.

Now in its sixth year, the market has moved to a new location to accommodate a larger crowd of vendors and customers.

This is not the farmer’s market of high-end cheeses and artisanal meats (though, with handmade goods on sale, it is that too). For the North End Food Security Network, it’s one of many initiatives meant to bring food to a low-income and racialized neighbourhood. Other projects include a shuttle bus to take residents, especially seniors, to buy food in other parts of the city.

Finding food in this place is a challenge for the Indigenous and racialized people that make up the majority of the neighbourhood. Winnipeg has the highest population of Indigenous people of any major city in Canada, according to Statistics Canada. It is also home to a large racialized immigrant population.

The city is a central marker dividing the country’s East from its West; it is the city closest to the centre point of the Trans-Canada Highway. But before the highways and railroads of a new nation converged on this place, it was a meeting place and home to many nations before.

This history, once undervalued, has resurfaced at the Forks, a bustling space of music, activities and food. The new Canadian Museum of Human Rights, a daunting sandy-coloured building on a green field where I once watched Canada Day fireworks as a child, stands on land that meant something to the eight First Nations that came before.

At the Forks, the city embraces a complex history and celebrates the many cultures within it. Yet, legacies of hunger and famine continue to be present. After all, the bustle and brilliance of The Forks is but a short ride from a less nourishing space in the city’s North End.

It’s alarming to consider, but clearing the space to create cities like Winnipeg, Edmonton, Saskatoon and Calgary involved a massive state-run effort to coerce starving First Nations with promises of food. And in many places, once that way was cleared, the food still didn’t come.

Hunger, starvation and famine were essential to clearing a path for the railroads that opened up the West and now divide one community from the rest of the city. In a way, food remains an unfulfilled promise.

It’s not the lack of food, but the failure to distribute it that keeps people hungry. For Indigenous people in the city’s North End — and, I would argue, throughout the Prairies — the legacy of hunger, intentional and systemic, is still felt. Food security, as I have written before, is tied deeply to place and to racism.

For her part, McDonald wants the city to do more to ensure that grocery stores move in to the North End.

“People in the North End don’t have access to vehicles. They have bus transit. They don’t have money for cabs,” says McDonald. “I think making more grocery stores more available in the North End would be perfect.”

