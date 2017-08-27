Removing John A.'s name is a start, but it won't fix the problems in schools: Mochama

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario passed a motion asking school districts to remove Sir John A. Macdonald’s name from their schools. The response has been as expected: a great many white male pundits published their defences of this great white man.

Few dealt with the group of people who voted to make this choice: teachers.

Teachers are struggling to confront Canada’s realities in their classrooms.

In this sesquicentennial year, there has been very little actual history. If you could, you opted out. But for students and teachers, there is no exit option in this celebratory and fraught year.

ETFO’s decision should be put into context. Since 2007, it has been policy in Ontario to have an Aboriginal curriculum. Yet a recent study found that there are “challenges that limit meaningful implementation”: non-Indigenous educators in the study were unaware of the ministry’s policy and “intimidated” at incorporating it into their classroom.

Even those who do teach about Indigenous issues perpetuate toxic myths. One Indigenous teacher in the study said, “As an Aboriginal person, how are you supposed to progress when everybody thinks you don't exist because of what they're being taught or what they're reading in school?”

A legacy of residential schools — for which John A. Macdonald holds primary responsibility — is a distrust between Indigenous peoples and the education system.

Another legacy is the ongoing lack of political will to fund Indigenous education. As the study notes, while 92 per cent of Ontario school boards have Indigenous students, less than half offer any kind of professional development towards teaching an Indigenous curriculum.

More critically, Canada has been given several non-compliance rulings by the UN’s human rights tribunal which ruled that Canada systematically discriminated against First Nations children.

Which is not to say that the opportunities don’t exist. The CBC reported on a summer workshop by the First Nations Education Steering Committee where teachers were given resources and tools to incorporate Indigenous issues in their classrooms.

Although, the Truth and Reconciliation’s 94 calls to action include several for the schooling system, teachers are still floundering.

For Indigenous students, there is urgency. There has been an unceasing tide of tragedy and young death out of First Nations communities and the cities around them.

What some would call political correctness then is about more than “feelings.” It is about policy and precision, both of which are needed in this urgent moment.