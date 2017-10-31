Column
Chief Justice’s comments on sexual assault litigation reflect limits of justice system: Mochama
For some, McLachlin’s statement was a warning to sexual assault victims that they should lower their expectations.I don’t see it that way, writes Vicky Mochama.
Over the weekend, Supreme Court Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin jumped into the fray, adding her voice to the conversation about sexual assault litigation.
“Complainants and witnesses need to understand what is required of them in a trial and what they can realistically expect from it,” the Globe and Mail reported she said during an acceptance speech for a lifetime achievement award from the Crminial Lawyers’ Association in Toronto. “No one has a right to a particular verdict but only to a fair trial on the evidence.”
For some, McLachlin’s statement was a warning to sexual assault victims that they should lower their expectations.
I don’t see it that way. It seems to be an honest comment about how the criminal justice system works.
