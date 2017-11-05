Marvel's Thor makes for truly excellent escapism: Mochama

The newest Marvel movie, Thor: Ragnarok, came out on Thursday and by the time you read this, I will have watched it four times.

Sorry, Casablanca and Gone With The Wind, but Thor: Ragnarok is the greatest film of all time.

Let me tell you why.

Firstly, Chris Hemsworth.

Secondly, Chris Hemsworth’s body.

Thirdly, same as above but for literally everyone in the cast.

It is the most attractive cast ever assembled for a film until next year’s Black Panther release. But that's not all that makes it great (though it doesn't hurt).

The Thor movie is great because it's a vacation from the unrelenting hellish world, which it provides by taking you on a wild ride through Thor’s fictional unrelenting hellish world.

In the film, Thor is trying to save his homeland, Asgard, from apocalyptic destruction by Cate Blanchett’s Hela. I would let Blanchett light my house on fire but alas, there must be some plot, or it's just a two-hour journey through candidates for People magazine’s Sexiest Person Alive. To do it, he has to navigate an other-world where slavery is legal and Jeff Goldblum is in charge.

What makes Thor great is that you don't have to worry. You can watch the catastrophe unfold without the worries that other disaster films bring. While I love The Avengers, I can't quite relax when Manhattan is going to be destroyed. I really like Central Park!

Call me callous but I just don't feel as strongly about fake Valhalla as I do about real New York City.

Having never been to Asgard (because it's not a real place) I do not feel any way about its promised demise. I would like for Thor to have a warm bed to rest his weary muscles, but that doesn't have to be Asgard. I'm sure he'd find a warm bed in any of the Nine Realms. For example Toronto, Ontario, Canada in Midgard, the world in Norse mythology inhabited by humans, seems like a place where I am.

It helps that Thor is truly excellent, which can't be said for another escapist fave: Riverdale.

That show is hugely popular too, but, unlike Thor, it is very bad. Nothing about the plot, acting or concept is especially good. You can't shake the feeling that it's a high school production of the Archie comics as brought to you by Netflix. And yet, it is the greatest TV show ever.

For an hour a week, you can shake off the shackles of reality — with its mortgages and racists — and watch teenagers solve murders in a town that's maybe in 1997?