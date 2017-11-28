The royal wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle will fix racism

I am thrilled Meghan Markle is marrying Prince Harry, because it has solved racism.

I know what you’re thinking.

Why would anyone leave a gig on television for the job of Being Professionally Pleasant? Acting is so much less work.

I wouldn’t leave such a cushy job, but Meghan quit Suits because of love. Delightful, genuine love that — let’s be honest — is a relatively rare phenomenon in the royal family.

The other great new thing about their impending union is that Markle is Black.

She identifies as biracial, but I do not feel that the aristocracy will be making such complicated distinctions. Maybe I’m being unfair, but few titled peers are equipped to tackle the complexities of race. Still, the Duke and Duchess of Marlborough can rest easy: The royal wedding will fix racism.

As the next few months pass by, you will start to notice something is different.

Security guards at malls will see Black people walk by and they’ll say, “Well, that seems like none of my business,” and stay where they are. At offices across the land, colleagues will stop asking Black women about their hair. By the time the happy couple say “I do,” they’ll even stop touching said hair.

That is the power of Harry and Meghan.

It’s only been about a day since the announcement, but the union has already improved my Black life. Late on Monday, I flagged down a cab off the street, got in, and got out at my home.

Did you catch it? If you didn’t: The driver didn’t surreptitiously turn off his availability light and drive past me, or ask me if I had money to pay for a ride or instantly switch from classical radio to “urban.” It was an entirely normal cab ride.

A few hours and the Meghan Miracle had already touched my life. Equality is here, my friends, and we have the future Mrs. Prince Henry of Wales to thank for it.

Some naysayers may be inclined to point out that a single Black woman’s entrance to a family of immense wealth and privilege will not substantively address the legacies of colonialism, imperialism and anti-Blackness. Some might say that addressing racism requires cultural change, political will and a reckoning with history.

Those people, who also sometimes include me, will not be invited to the wedding.

With or without these haters, the future is bright for race relations. Parents everywhere will be able to turn to their Black daughters and say, “If you dream it, you too can marry into hereditary wealth.”