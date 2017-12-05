Feeling at home at the National Black Canadian Summit: Mochama

I have made my home in libraries.

This week, I returned to the library I first met when I moved to Canada. “Met” because libraries are living things that inform, hold and sustain.

In the heart of downtown, the Toronto's Reference Library is the site of the National Black Canadian Summit, a three-day event convening Black leaders, academics, policy experts and service providers to discuss our issues. The Reference Library is one block north of the Charles Street apartment tower where my family first lived in Canada.

On Yonge Street, between the two buildings, there used to be a convenience store where my brother and a cousin were kicked while buying toothpicks. Their crime? The audacity to be Black where no one wanted them to be.

The crime of unwanted Blackness — the endlessly punished but irremovable sin — was a thread throughout the conference’s sessions, speeches and conversations.

During a session on affordable housing and shelter, a teacher spoke about a Black student who’d been shuttled around the child welfare system after the house he’d been living in burnt down. Kiki Ojo, a panellist from the Ontario Association of Children’s Aid Societies noted the young Black man had effectively been made to live alone. Despite being a child, he was told that he was unwanted.

(Ojo advocated for more Black families to become foster parents and for more Black people to become “aunties and uncles” so fewer Black kids are left stranded.)

That young man’s life is indicative of the way Black lives are dismissed. The systems letting him down do so as a result of a long history, one still felt today.

Former governor general Michaelle Jean (whose foundation helped organize the summit) spoke of how the founding of western democracies, especially France’s, excluded Black people. “We were not invited to the revolutionary banquet,” she said.

That, however, did not stop Haitians from seizing their freedom at the end of the 18th century. But liberation did not come without a price; for 100 years, Haiti paid a massive so-called reparations sum to France and its slave holders. The cost is still borne today by Haitians, many of them arriving in Canada as Haiti cannot sustain them.

The question must be asked if Canada can, or if it will even try.

A global system of opposition to Black migrants has created the conditions for a slave market to appear in Libya, for sexual slavery of Black immigrant women, and for the Mediterranean to become the new graveyard of Africans.