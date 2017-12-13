Vicky Mochama: Politicians — they waste time just like us!

During a typical question period in the House of Commons this week, Maclean's magazine reported that a sizable portion of our elected representatives were spotted staring into their phones: "The proportion of active users ranged from one third to a half of all sitting members at a given time. During each hour of question period, nearly every MP—including all sitting party leaders—at some point tapped, swiped, thumbed or scrolled a mobile device."

Such waste! Excess! On my dime!

No, I'm totally kidding. This is great. I relate so much more to our politicians now that I know they waste as much daylight hours as I do.

I hope my employer will forgive this confession, but it's almost Christmas and at Christmas you tell the truth: Not an hour goes by where I don't check in on eye shadow videos on Instagram.

The grey-blue suits of the halls of elected power aren't always the most relatable people. The most politically-inclined of the bunch have lived in bubbles, and thus have very little sense of human comportment.

The most ambitious of the lot make you feel bad for not running half-marathons while also running a charity. And the serious and smart ones are, well, serious and smart — and who wants to hang out with that?

Even more likeable is how they spend their time.

When they're not decolonizing or whatever, Carolyn Bennett and Jane Philpott "gab with each other between clicks and scrolls," Maclean's reports. Liberal MP Nick Whalen plays a video game which he says is likely Clash of Clans.

And light distraction knows no partisan boundaries— on the Conservative bench, Dave MacKenzie checks Twitter, Mike Lake stares at Facebook, and Ted Falk 'surveys the stock market'.

Most relatable of all is the honourable member from Caribou-Prince George, Todd Doherty, who relentlessly clicks on his home page and "when nothing pops up, he takes out a small cloth and polishes the fingerprints off the device."

The black mirror consumes us all. I am Todd. We are Todd.

Soon, it'll be the holidays and while my body will be in the office, my brain will be watching tiny food videos on YouTube.

I used to think these moments of shirking my duty while appearing not to were just a thing I did, and for which I should feel guilty. But now that I know the political leaders of the land are also time-wasters and phone addicts, I feel so much less alone.