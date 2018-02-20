Vicky Mochama: Fathers, even superhero dads, need to talk to their sons

Fathers need to talk to their sons. That’s what I got from watching the most recent film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther.

More capable voices will remark on its depictions of Blackness. (Though it should be noted that at the end of the movie, I sighed and said, “It’s perfect.” And a few months ago, Ava DuVernay shared a video of three friends excitedly screaming about a Black Panther poster, saying “if this is what y'all (white people) feel like all the time, I would love this country too.” Honestly, yes.)

I will be watching it again and again. So much so that it would have been simpler for Marvel to garnish my wages this year.

Another case in point: I have seen Thor: Ragnarok six times. I went intending to thirst over Chris Hemsworth’s body (goal achieved).

But after five viewings of Thor and one (and counting) of the Black Panther, I'm left with how the burden of a father’s legacy weighs heavily on his son.

T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, shares a connection with Hemsworth’s Thor. These sons of their fathers are left to reckon with the sins and responsibilities of the men who ruled before them. In grief, they must become leaders of a land and defenders of a people. Their fathers' deaths have made them kings, and left them exposed to the unbridled anger and revenge of those most harmed by the dead.

T’Chaka and Odin are no longer there to answer for themselves. Death has freed them from atonement. Their heirs are left to wonder what, if any, good their fathers did. Venerated by their sons, both fathers hid dark things that festered. A choice by T’Chaka left Killmonger isolated from his heritage, making him angry and murderous. Hela waited in obscurity (we don’t know where but by the looks of it, not somewhere with good conditioner) for her moment to take back the golden throne that she and her father had plundered the Nine Realms for.

The Good Sons, our heroes, are left to wonder if their land and their people are worth fighting for.

Killmonger’s goal — redeeming his father and asserting his place in Wakanda’s royal birthright — parallels with T’Challa’s journey in Captain America: Civil War. In that film, T’Challa’s happiness is pierced by the tragic loss of his father. In one swift moment, a man becomes a king and a superhero seeks vengeance.

In his pursuit, he is tenacious and unflagging.

So too is Killmonger.

The Marvel universe, a rich and expansive constellation of movies and TV shows, relies on tuggable threads like this. Unresolved paternal conflict surfaces in Iron Man, Ant-Man, and The Guardians of the Galaxy.