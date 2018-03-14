Vicky Mochama: What if, I worry, Donald Trump hires me via Twitter?

I've developed a new fear. I hope you'll be kind to me. But before I disclose this Deep Dark Personal thing, I think I should share how it developed.

You see, on Tuesday, the president of the United States fired his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson. Tillerson and Trump have been having some disagreements for a while now because Tillerson had occasionally disagreed with the president's international diplomacy policy of "smash smash nuke insult."

After months of tension, according to the New York Times, "Mr. Tillerson learned he had been fired on Tuesday morning when a top aide showed him a tweet from Mr. Trump announcing the change, according to a senior State Department official." The same tweet announced that CIA Director Mike Pompeo would be the new secretary of state.

A chill ran down my spine on reading that. Sleep is harder to hold onto and food has lost its taste.

What, I worry, if the president of the United States suddenly decides to hire me via Twitter?

One day, you're gleefully scrolling through petty fights between journalists and sometimes starting a few of your own (Thursdays are quiet for me) and bam, now you're the director of communications at the White House. Your whole world changes: Your mom is proud but she has to kick you out of the family groupchat so that your dad doesn't catch an obstruction of justice charge. CNN's Jake Tapper hates you now. All because of a tweet.

No young person wants to be afraid of a job.

This fear puts me on the opposite side of a group of Americans who are suing President Trump for blocking them on Twitter. They argue that as citizens they have a right to policy announcements that @realdonaldtrump makes like "JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! #MAGA". They also argue that by blocking them, the president is violating their first amendment right to freedom of speech.

But what about their right to freedom from unreasonable job expectations? The constitution protects citizens from cruel and unusual punishment, up to and including an abrupt appointment to secretary of defense.

My sole hope is that being gifted a job in the White House is something only Americans must suffer. But that is 300 million Americans going about their day — praying, dancing, dreaming — who will have to go on 60 Minutes and expand unknowingly about the health-care system while Lesley Stahl glares at them.