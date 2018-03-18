Vicky Mochama: Conflating advocacy with extremist violence is dangerous and racist

When Jagmeet Singh, an observant Sikh, was elected NDP leader last fall, he became the first non-white person to lead a major federal political party. In a post-victory interview with the CBC’s Terry Milewski, Singh was asked to denounce Sikhs who venerate Talwinder Parmar, who is widely thought to have been the mastemind of the 1985 Air India bombing. He evaded the question at the time, citing his condemnation of all violence, and later called the question racist.

The furor largely died down with no clear resolution until it resurfaced last week, when the Globe and Mail reported that in 2015 and 2016 Singh had spoken at a two events where “political violence and Sikh separatism were celebrated.”

Singh has said that he attended those events in his capacity as a human rights advocate; rather than supporting or celebrating extremist violence, he felt those were moments to speak to disaffected members of his community. Complicated questions have complicated answers, and his answer is reasonable.

Disappointingly, it comes a little late and leaves me with unease. His position appears to affirm the findings of the Air India Bombing inquiry. Moreover, he has walked back his claim that the CBC’s interview was racist.

By effectively accepting the Milewski premise Singh may have let the media off the hook but I won’t: journalists, editors, and pundits continue to conflate community advocacy with extremist violence. It is dangerous and racist.

In this country, critical conversations about racialized communities and diasporic politics are filtered through the lens of white journalists and pundits. Canadian reporters who covered the Air India bombing and inquiry, and those who have read and been influenced by those reports, are prone to seeing the Sikh community through the lens of terrorism. Columnists like Margaret Wente, who once grossly fetishized Jagmeet Singh (“He’s an alpha, with a full luxuriant beard and a serious kirpan to match”), can now incredulously ask, “Did his beard and bespoke suits bedazzle people into skipping the tough questions?”

No person who chooses a public life is exempt from accountability. But — and perhaps I’m being overly credulous — I simply assume that the man who wants to become prime minister in 2019 is not a violent extremist.

This is true for all of them. I may vehemently disagree with some or all of their ideological stances but none of them strikes me as a violent revolutionary. Yet neither Justin Trudeau nor Andrew Scheer has been put under this particular spotlight. Even when Andrew Scheer failed to muster enough courage to denounce Rebel Media unequivocally as racist, I questioned his moral leadership rather than whether he, too, was a violent white nationalist.

When Barack Obama was called on to answer for Reverend Jeremiah Wright’s fiery sermons, he did so while declining to disown Reverend Wright in a notable speech, saying, “I can no more disown him than I can disown the Black community.”