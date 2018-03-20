Vicky Mochama: Eliminating racial discrimination about more than apologies

When it comes to racism, Canada is not what it claims to be.

Every year on March 21, the United Nations marks the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. We will be marking this day again next year. And probably the year after that too.

In the last few years, the Canadian government has had to reckon publicly and financially with a long and grim history of racism.

Justin Trudeau apologized for the Komagata Maru incident. Stephen Harper apologized for residential schools. That apology and its settlement did not include survivors in Newfoundland and Labrador, so Justin Trudeau apologized again. Survivors of the Sixties Scoop have been speaking to and awaiting an apology from the government of Alberta.

On one coast, Vancouver city council has apologized for the city's treatment of Chinese immigrants. On another, the City of Halifax has apologized for the razing of Africville, one of the city's Black neighbourhoods.

In between, the apologies flowed in bursts and spurts: teachers for using racial slurs, judges for repeating racial myths, stores for their employees and policies, and so on.

The reckoning remains unsatisfactory. Apologies are not nothing, but what are they if the harm remains?

Mistaken for Muslims, the Sikh community face racist attacks, both on their bodies and their places of worship. Muslims and Budhhists do too.

The ends and means of residential schools and the Sixties Scoop continue: Indigenous children are apprehended at an overwhelming rate. Criminal justice experts describe Canada's carceral system as "the country’s “new residential schools.” As the families, communities and nations of too many young Indigenous people know, justice is highly unequal and often elusive.

Speaking of unseen things, Black people never got an apology for slavery. The damage from that rolls forward.

The great, bright capitalist hope about legal recreational marijuana will exclude young Black people. Their crime — being Black, if we're honest; using marijuana, if we're not — is other people's gain.

Young Black men like Abdoul Abdi still face deportation. The Canadian state that failed him — that took him from his family but never treated him like family should — is now in the position to banish him for its failures. Neither Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale nor Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen shows any intention to be more humane. Abdi has served the time for his errors; the government will not accept its share of responsibility.

On the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, of all ironies, Abdi is set to find out whether Canada will do what it ought to.

Eliminating racial discrimination is not just about apologies. It is a task that requires an end to the transgressions. Not just from governments but from people too.