Vicky Mochama: Netflix mini-series a worthwhile entry point into the migrant crisis

Stories of migration can be unbelievable.

The adversity by which a person comes to a country is packed with the kinds of twists and turns that, it seems, only a filmmaker could come up with. At this moment, millions of people moving across and around the world are trying to get to the next place — if not the last place — while governments and institutions plan around them.

The driving beats of Stefflon Don’s 16 Shots opens up the first seconds of Netflix’s newest murder-mystery, Collateral, a mini-series that begins with the assassination of a pizza delivery man in London.

As the dead man turns out to be a refugee from Syria, the main detective, Kip Glaspie, played with clipped sympathy by Carey Mulligan, dives into a sprawling case that touches on the English class system, the church, the spy agencies, politics, the military and the global migrant crisis.

Glaspie spends much of her investigative time trying to get the family of the victim to speak to her; they’re hesitant for obvious reasons. Though they lived underground before the murder, the death has sunk them into exactly what they were avoiding: detention centres and police attention.

The show handles the family with a sensitivity that migrants can only wish for. In fact, some of the show’s least realistic moments are in how the police treat some of the vulnerable people they encounter. At the scene of the murder, a Thai migrant is nearby, coming down off a high; instead of arresting her, they simply ask that she appear at the local police precinct the next day.

Aside from those jarring moments, the show struggles to braid together the tendrils of the murder case into a perfectly coherent narrative. At times, the dialogue is Sorkin-esque: “The system is the system. Disliking it isn’t going to change it. It carries on regardless of what you feel about it,” says a woman broadcaster to her politician boyfriend. It feels as if the show needed someone to make the case for apathy, but putting that speech in the mouth of a journalist is an odd choice.

In the end, it’s a police procedural that, as many do, touches on social and political problems. It’s content to skate the surface, but then again, the police’s job is not to solve the migrant crisis; it’s to solve murders.

And yet, there is still something compelling about Collateral. The show lacks realism, but there is an unreal quality to the migrant crisis. The documentary Fire At Sea brilliantly confronts its cruel abstractness. Collateral meanwhile serves as an entry point to reading the migrant crisis. Murder mysteries are a form of wishful thinking in which murders get solved and detectives are pure of heart.