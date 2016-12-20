Movie magic escapism is as important now as it was in 1934

My Christmas tree lights conked out the other night. They were a multi-coloured set that cast a soft, foggy glow, like the tree lights from my childhood, probably because they are literally the tree lights from my childhood. I can’t bring myself to replace them with those new, garishly bright (and safer) LED lights. So the tree sits in darkness.

This all goes to say that I know a thing or two about nostalgia. Yes, I take it too seriously, which is why I am sensitive to others using my weakness to emotionally manipulate me. For example: Stranger Things, the thrilling sci-fi Netflix series set in the ’80s that provided a quick fix of that decade’s greatest cultural hits. But when the buzz wore off, it felt a little superficial — like high-end audio equipment that’s deliberately designed to look like a radio from the ’20s. That’s nostalgia in a nutshell: It makes you melancholy for a time you’ll never get back, or even for a time you didn’t exist in.

And now there’s La La Land, which opens on Christmas Day, to contend with. Even if you don’t follow award blogs, you know that the film, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, is —alongside Moonlight and Manchester By the Sea — an Oscar contender for best picture. But when the masses tell me I’m going to love something, my knee-jerk reaction is to hate it.

I stewed in my seat thinking about all the ways this movie would cheapen my love for the classic films I knew it would reference. Like Bringing up Baby and Casablanca, which were both shot on the Warner Bros. lot where Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, works as a barista. Ryan Gosling plays Sebastian, a struggling musician who dreams of preserving the great American art of jazz. He introduces Mia, who equates jazz to Kenny G, to the artistry of Kenny Clark, among others.

I willed myself to hate La La Land for approximately 30 seconds, when I looked down and saw my feet tapping to the music. And although I was distracted by the over-produced dubbing during the big group musical numbers, not to mention Gosling having at least one hand in his pocket at all times, I liked it. It was magical, like everyone said it would be, and the unexpected ending is seeped in ennui, just like my Christmas tree lights.

And here’s the thing: I did feel manipulated, but somehow, with the cinema lights low, I didn’t mind La La Land taking the lead in transporting me far away from the cynicism of 2016.

Chazelle is not clairvoyant: He’s been trying to get La La Land made for five years, so the timing of its release this year, which by most accounts has been awful, is coincidental. But it’s telling he that he mined vintage Hollywood to soothe a culture desperate to escape.

The genius of Hollywood filmmakers in the ’30s was that they found beautiful ways to offer escape from the reality of the Depression and the rise of fascism. Audiences were enchanted by Fred and Ginger, and Shirley Temple, while socially realistic movies, like Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights and Modern Times, made them smile despite the darkness.

For the last decade, the dominant form of escape has been the superhero-super-effects-big-budget-CGI extravaganza. They don’t bear much resemblance to an angel-faced child singing about the good ship Lolly Pop, but Superman, Batman and the whole Manichean world of action comics was a response to the same social conditions that gave birth to Busby Berkeley’s spinning stages.

Our world — in which a literal super villain stirs up hatred on Twitter from a fortress of solitude in Gotham City while he waits to take the highest office in the land — may be no less complicated. In fact, our purveyors of escape might have to work harder.

“During the Depression, when the spirit of the people is lower than at any other time,” President Franklin Roosevelt said in 1934, “it is a splendid thing that for just 15 cents an American can go to a movie and look at the smiling face of a baby and forget his troubles.”

The ticket price is higher 82 years later. But I think the sentiment is the same, especially on Christmas Day when so many go see a movie to escape everything from their credit card statements to racist Uncle Gary who’s staying for the holidays.