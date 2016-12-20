The photographers who captured the assassination of Andrei Karlov deserve recognition

There’s a lot I’ll never know about the photographers who captured the assassination of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov. I don’t know how brave they are, and I can’t imagine what went through their minds as Mevlut Mert Altintas opened fire at a run-of-the-mill press event. What I do know is this: Bravery is not the only factor involved in being able to take pictures in an unexpected situation. It’s also professionalism. The settings on their cameras were perfect. The framing is almost cinematic. And, they didn’t flinch even once.

Standing less than five metres away from a man who easily could have taken their lives, Burhan Ozbilici and Yavuz Alatan held their ground and did their jobs.



As photographers we love taking pictures, and, as photojournalists, we relish the opportunity to record history as it happens.



There’s a certain invisible switch that photographers flip once a camera is in our hands. It makes us more aware of everything around us. It makes us eager to climb trees, jump fences, lay flat on our stomachs and go to places ordinary people avoid, just for the sake of a picture.



Ozbilici and Alatan will both be likely candidates to win a prize from the World Press Photo Foundation next year. But, beyond that, they drew attention this week to the thousands of photographers who’ve dedicated their lives to making the pictures that make history.



Bravery aside, their excellence deserves our recognition.

