Editor's note: Why Metro is doing a 'Happy Edition'

We are about to commit journalistic heresy. Today all seven editions of Metro are publishing only positive news stories. We’ve gone so far as to call it the happy edition.

Before every journalist in the country starts to hurl rocks at us, let me explain.

Earlier this year I visited Detroit. Like everyone else, I’d heard a lot about the city’s comeback — crime is down, investment is up, and the Detroit Pistons are relocating from their suburban headquarters to join the city core. It was great to see it up close: At night people poured out of packed bars to walk through the well-lit downtown — 40,000 new streetlights and counting.

Still, it’s not nirvana, or anything like it. The city’s violent crime rate remains the second worst in the U.S. The wrecking balls go non-stop, but they can’t tear down the burnt out husks of buildings just a block or two off the main drag fast enough to keep up with the city’s new idea of itself.

The local press isn’t keeping up either. The major TV and newspaper outlets lead with crime news every day, still covering Detroit in a way that marginalizes the very place they are reporting on. The people who stayed in Detroit, and the ones who are coming back, have an ambition for their city and the media doesn’t seem to be listening.

As a news editor, I took a message from Detroit. I started to notice how media here does the same grim reporting on Canadian cities, and it takes a toll on us just as much as our readers.

Managing editor Angela Mullins, who runs Metro Toronto and oversees all seven Metros across Canada, refuses to watch the local television news with her wife anymore because it’s “so bloody depressing.” A young Metro reader, 23, told me recently that she had come to hate the TV and newspaper coverage of her city. “It’s only bad news.”

We’ve had plenty of bad news this year. Six weeks ago we worked into the night covering the U.S. election. To say that we were on edge at the office the next day doesn’t quite cover it. If a cat had walked by we would have flung it out into the cold and rain. And we like pets here — just look at our covers.

Ira Lamjca, Metro’s Canada, World and Business editor, was particularly affected.

The story of how Ira, 26, immigrated to Canada from Albania when she was 8, was so inspiring we’re going to launch a whole series around it next year. Sneak peak: A message in a bottle from Newfoundland honeymooners that washed up on the shores of her village started her story.

Ira’s bountiful optimism opens up a room. So when she sat down at the news desk and started to cry over the election results, it was tough. “This is much harder on me than I thought it was going to be. I don’t know anything anymore. I don’t know if what I’m doing matters anymore.”

I didn’t have an answer for her then, but her lost sense of purpose made me think about something Marty Baron said when he came into Star Metro Media to talk about journalism. Baron is the executive editor of the Washington Post and the editor on whom last year’s Oscar winner Spotlight was based. God, in other words, to newspaper editors everywhere. Baron said that when people talk about your “brand” what they are really talking about is the soul of a news organization, something he spends a lot of time thinking about.

I’ve thought a lot about our soul at Metro since the U.S. election. What I can say now to Ira on this wintry day before Christmas is that maybe bad news is a given in a naturally adversarial media. But it needn’t be the only given. Hope is as true as despair. Even with this week’s terrible news out of Berlin and Turkey, columnist Vicky Mochama, who immigrated to Canada from Kenya when she was 5, offered readers a way forward, urging us to do more, much more, and make welcoming refugees a way of life in Canada. “Twenty-five thousand Syrians is not enough,” she writes.

In 2017, Metro, in its optimistic soul, is committed to share with our readers the best version of our cities, and when they don’t live up to that version, to push for solutions until they do. We’ll continue to use the Metro Effect to drive positive change – as we have on issues such as pedestrian safety and affordable rent. When we don’t like what we see — racism on our streets or women shut out of city boards – we’ll keep telling you that Metro Ain’t Having It.

And finally, we invite you, our readers, to embrace everyday activism and fight to make your cities the best they can be. And then we want to hear about it, so we can tell your story.