How hashtag activism brought out the best in all of us in 2016

Social media isn’t without its flaws. It can sometimes seem like nothing more than a meeting place for narcissists and trolls. But it can also bring out the best in people, providing them with a platform to campaign for important causes that might otherwise go unnoticed, and giving them an almost limitless audience.

This is often called hashtag activism: Using the power of shares, likes, re-tweets and petitions to mobilize an army of supporters demanding change from its institutions, politicians and communities.

2016 was filled with amazing stories of hashtag activism having real, positive influences on peoples’ lives. Here are seven of our favourite examples:

IN CANADA

French’s ketchup

A construction worker’s Facebook post about ketchup may mean hundreds of new jobs in one small Ontario town. When Brian Fernandez learned that Heinz had moved its Leamington, Ont. plant to the United States, taking with it 740 jobs, he decided to switch his ketchup allegiance to French’s. That’s because French’s uses Ontario tomatoes in the ketchup it sells within Canada. Fernandez posted his support of French’s online, and that post was shared thousands of times, creating a wave of support for the condiment company. Because of that support, French’s is now considering moving its Ohio production to Ontario, and plans on taking over the Leamington plant, bringing hundreds of jobs back into the community. At the same time, a social media campaign demanding that Loblaws begin re-stocking French’s ketchup (it had only been carrying Heinz) also paid off. In March, the grocery store chain announced it would bring French’s ketchup back into stores due to “passionate responses” from its customers. All thanks to Brian Fernandez’s patriotism, and love of ketchup.

Calgary’s scooter guy

One Calgary man is no longer riding his scooter along the city’s treacherous winter roads thanks to a viral video and the kindness of strangers. A few weeks ago, realtor Kim Star posted a video on Facebook of a man riding his scooter down an icy highway. It turned out the man, dubbed “Calgary Scooter Guy”, didn’t have money for a car, and relied on his scooter to get him to and from work to support his family. In response, 98.5 VIRGIN Radio started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a car, and donations started pouring in. Then, car dealership Automaxx Calgary caught wind of the story, and straight up gifted him a 2010 Dodge Charger. The Airdrie Wives Facebook group is also filling his family’s freezer with food and other necessities.

Bringing business back to Whitbie’s Fish & Chips

A Lethbridge, Alta. restaurant owner’s struggling business has been turned around thanks to one hungover customer, who took the time to praise the fish n chips shop on Facebook, creating a chain of events neither he nor the shop owner could have imagined. Hungover and hungry, Colin Ross stopped at Whitbie’s Fish & Chips for some halibut, and was so impressed with his meal – and so dismayed that 70-year-old shop owner John McMillan was struggling to pay the bills – that he urged all his Facebook friends to give the place a try. Ross’s Facebook post was shared more than 8,000 times, and the next day McMillan’s business was flooded with customers. The story made local and national news, and business is now booming.

Toronto answers the call for woman who lost her dress days before wedding

When Elise Boissonneault lost her wedding dress in the Fort McMurray wildfire just days before her Toronto wedding, she didn’t know what she would wear walking down the aisle. Boissonneault’s friend took to Facebook, trying to track down the same (or a similar) gown. Torontonians answered the call. The pair was flooded with messages from hundreds of people (including this author, by the way), all offering the bride-to-be their own dress, or free services like hairstyling and makeup. In the end, Boissonneault accepted the offer of two dresses from a local bridal shop – one for the wedding and the other for the reception – and was happily married on the Toronto Islands.

INTERNATIONAL STORIES

A 19th birthday to remember

Rebecca Prefontaine may have won cousin of the year. In June, the Maine woman posted a picture on Facebook showing her autistic cousin Hallee Sorenson eating cake alone at her 18th birthday party, surrounded by balloons and an empty table. Not a single person had shown up to celebrate with her. With Sorenson’s 19th birthday fast approaching, Prefontaine was determined to make it better than the previous year. She posted a Facebook plea for people to send birthday cards to her cousin. The post was shared more than 237,000 times, and more than 20,000 people from all over the world sent birthday cards to Sorenson. It took an entire mail truck to deliver them all. Needless to say, Sorenson had a birthday she’ll never forget.

Company re-manufactures discontinued cup for autistic boy

When Ben Carter, an autistic teenager in England, broke the only cup he was willing to drink out of, his father Marc took to Twitter in a desperate attempt to find a replacement. Ben had been drinking out of the same cup since he was a toddler, and his refusal to drink from anything else was leaving him dangerously dehydrated. Ben’s story took off on social media, spawning the #CupForBen movement, which caught the attention of the cup’s original manufacturer, Tommee Tippee. The cup had long since been discontinued, but Tommee Tippee managed to dig up the original mold in a factory in China, and made 1,000 new cups to make sure Ben would never go thirsty again. People from around the world also sent Ben their own used Tommee Tippee cups. Marc Carter took to YouTube to express his gratitude.

So no to artificial dyes

Chocolate company Mars will be removing artificial dyes from all its food products after a mother’s Change.org petition garnered more than 200,000 signatures and the support of the Center for Science in the Public Interest. Renee Shutter’s petition asked that Mars stop using petroleum-based dyes (like Yellow 5) in American-made M&Ms, because they can trigger hyperactivity in sensitive children, like her son Trenton. "Our consumers are the boss and we hear them,” said Mars president and CEO Grant Reid. “If it's the right thing to do for them, it's the right thing to do for Mars."

