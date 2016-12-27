Jessica Allen on: A life-affirming night in Greece

“Where are we going again?” Simon asked from the passenger seat of our rental car.

It was Day 4 of our October road trip in Greece. We’d already climbed to the top of the Acropolis, and wandered through ruins in Delphi and Olympia. Mycenae, and the Palace of Knossos on the island of Crete awaited us. But first, we had an overnight pit stop.

“To that hotel a friend of a friend told me about,” I said. “The one that serves slipper lobster.”

“What’s slipper lobster?”

“I don’t know, but it’s like $130 a kilo in Las Vegas but only $20 here.”

“But where is here?” he said, looking at our map. “This is hundreds of kilometres in the opposite direction of where we’re supposed to be tomorrow. I don’t understand.”

Truth be told, neither did I. I’d planned every moment of our 10-day odyssey spotlighting ancient sites, good food and esoteric wines. When Simon had wanted to walk down to the Sanctuary of Athena at Delphi, I had chastised him for adding 15 minutes to our stay. And here we were, adding six hours of drive time, and for what?

While I could tell Simon that the Citta dei Nicliani, the eight-room hotel recommended by someone I’d never met, looked charming online and had Guy Laroche linens, I had no idea we were heading into the rugged and remote heart of the Mani peninsula, the middle finger of the southern Peloponnese, near the southern-most point in continental Europe — from where, rumour has it, Paris sailed away with Helen and started the Trojan War.

But the next 24 hours of our inconvenient detour would prove to be the most memorable night of the year.

After passing through Sparta, where the Taygetus mountains loomed so majestically that it was easy to believe that gods and heroes existed, our ears popped from ascending and descending hills with hairpin turns. We stopped for a total of five bulls as we zipped through deserted villages whose stone-tower houses blended into the brown landscape. The race was on to beat the setting sun, which cast sparkle on the Ionian sea, which plummeted below.

Finally the GPS pleaded: “Turn left, turn right, right, no left,” leading us up an incline barely wide enough to accommodate our manual Suzuki Celerio, whose tires I was now burning. We pulled into a gravel platform. The only sound was of roosters, sheep, and a dog.

My knuckles still white and legs shaking, we opened the iron gates to see paradise.

“Maybe we should ring the bell,” Simon said as we stood alone in the stone courtyard. I did, and a woman with unruly blond curls wearing a sage-green linen dress, appeared and greeted us by name. She showed us our room before we rejoined her on the terrace for an overdue drink.

Tanya, the matriarch of the Sepsas family, who bought the 19th-century tower house in 2006, told us how she decorated the rooms. Her husband Ilias, a retired civil engineer, did the restoring and cooks dinner for guests. Panos, their son, curated a wine list some 600 bottles long and acts as sommelier. As chance would have it, he was

in Athens that night. But Ilias handed me his cellphone so Panos could help me select wine.

We sipped on a Cretan white while the sun set.

“Are you mad at me?” I asked Simon.

“I’m confused by you,” he said. “But it’s very hard to be anything other than perfectly content right now.”

We made our way to the candle-lit courtyard outfitted with seven dining tables, olive, orange and pomegranate trees. There were two German couples, a Greek mother-and-daughter duo, and seven cats.

After dinner — slipper lobster was out of season, so we ordered Greek salad with local feta, local lamb loin, and a traditional Mani pasta with fresh eggs, cheese and butter, which were, you guessed it, all local — Tanya spoke with us about how exciting it was that Canada had a new young leader; how she’d met Margaret Trudeau years ago; how she’d soon be travelling to Tel Aviv to visit a friend, a famous actress in Israel who stays at Citta every year for 25 days; how the Maniots are fiercely independent and are famous for their feuds — explaining their distinct tower houses and why they were the last region of Greece to resist Ottoman rule; how the area is difficult to reach, which makes getting there part of the journey; how people who discover the region, one of the least visited in Greece, are looking for something.

As we finished our second bottle of wine, Simon and I shook our heads, incredulous over how we ended up in the middle of nowhere and had the best meal of our lives, which we didn’t even think to document — our phones were in our room — because we just talked, about the past, and the future and how we wanted to stay for 25 days to explore, eat, drink, maybe swim in the cave nearby that some say is the front door to Hades.

Tanya turned off the courtyard lights. We all gasped. There were a million stars above us.

It’s been a year of unpleasant surprises but that night, under the heavens, everything felt possible.