In defence of 2016: Let's stop blaming a chunk of time for the world's woes

There’s perhaps nothing more useless than wishing away a chunk of time. I can pretend that I never wore four-inch rubber heels in Grade 8, that I never made a $250 phone call from Paris to an ex, and that yesterday was suitably productive.

That doesn’t make it true. It only makes me deluded.

And so I, for one, definitely do not wish to send 2016 off with a raised middle finger. Enough with all these Facebook f--- you’s tagged to celebrity deaths, political events and humanitarian crises. You don’t hate this year. If you’re like me, it might have actually been full of love and adventure. Maybe you had a baby, or got a good grade on a paper. Maybe it wasn’t stand-out, but totally fine, in its way. Those who suffered deep personal losses might want to see the back of 2016, with far more justification.

But one calendar year is as responsible for the horrors that occur within it as the blazing sun or rotating moon.

What many people are really saying when they say they hate 2016 is they hate what it’s shown us about this life. That inspiring people die, and morally bankrupt people win presidencies, and nationalism can trump humanism, and racism and sexism never went anywhere, and the rich are getting grotesquely richer, and the masses can be convinced that the truth doesn’t matter, and the world can drag its heels while climate change looms, and we can still be goaded into hate before understanding, that American exceptionalism is alive and well, and that money and fame, above all, make you worthy.

If you really wanted to blame a chunk of time for Donald Trump, you might be reaching back to decades of undermining trust in governments and media combined with dramatic social changes and widening inequality. In 2013, Bill Maher was already bemoaning the hyper-politicization of every aspect of American life, including what beer you drink, and the way Americans can’t agree even on reality.

It has taken a long time to get here. And 2017 will wipe none of it away. Anyone disgusted by Trump’s election better gird the loins for his actual presidency as pussy-grabber-in-chief. Anyone dismayed by the floundering respect for science and facts must know those trends don’t dissipate at midnight on Dec. 31.

I’m not exactly sure why people think they need to rush into a year set to put the Israeli and Palestinian conflict on yet another brink and drum up tension between China and the U.S.

Of course, hoping that next year will be better is an old tradition, and one we shouldn’t exactly dispose of, depending on how you define “better.”

Perhaps, we’ll find that Donald Trump was just the wake-up call that the American left needed. Maybe the loss of iconic figures will make room for a new generation of leaders.

The urge to body-drop the whole last 365 days reminds me of the feeling I used to get after slogging home in the dark and snow in the middle of winter, shutting the front door to the searing cold and climbing into bed with Netflix.