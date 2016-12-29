The hope of Standing Rock: One of the few silver linings to a tough 2016

I think it’s safe to say that 2016 will be remembered as a rough year. I scarcely need to recite, yet again, the litany of horrible events.

But the year also produced a small bloom of hope for the future, grown from seeds planted in the early part of the decade, in the form of movements such as Occupy and Idle No More.

At Standing Rock, a few thousand of the U.S.’s most marginalized people faced down an intimidating display of militarized state power —and prevailed. In so doing, they held back an oil pipeline project that threatened not just the local water supply but also the earth’s atmosphere, which is already reeling from the waste of global industry.

The fragile hope I mentioned earlier lies in the prospect of this victory inspiring others to action, leading to more victories. In the struggle to preserve our atmosphere, our biosphere and our entire way of life, it may be that civil disobedience, such as we saw at Standing Rock, will accomplish as much as any research or public-education effort undertaken by scientists.

My parents were scientists. I grew up with a fundamental faith in scientific progress, that it would eventually solve many of the world’s problems. But what many people don’t understand about science is that it resists absolutes. A scientist would almost never say, “This is a fact”; he instead would probably say, “The evidence suggests this is a fact” or, if he’s dead certain, “The evidence strongly suggests this is a fact.”

When applied to communicating concerns about climate change to the general public, that professional caution has been disastrous. Peer-reviewed journal articles and quiet intellectual reserve cannot compete with the bombast of multinational corporations, whose co-ordinated public relations campaigns on behalf of the petrochemical status quo have allowed the forces of convenient doubt to score a tie in the public mind with the forces of fact.

Let me put it to you this way: if you were suffering headaches and consulted 10 neurologists and nine said there’s a tumour, would you believe the one who says, “Maybe it’s just stress?” and who works for a company that sells Valium?

Make no mistake: energy-sector-sponsored doubt is disingenuous. Last week the Arctic was 30 degrees Celsius above normal. The petroleum companies and their flacks know what’s up.

Meanwhile, scientists who aren’t on industry’s payroll are very, very afraid. Climate change is real, and human activity has significantly contributed to it. Only the details are still debated (how high will sea levels rise? And how soon?) The dire consequences are already being felt. Take, for one vivid example, the recent six-year drought in Syria, which, according to the CIA, contributed to the rise of ISIS: Thousands of desperate farmers, having left their barren lands to seek employment in the cities, were easy recruits for extremist militias. Similarly, multi-year drought has contributed to political instability in Venezuela. Further violence is sure to accompany the mass dislocation that climate change will bring.

Elsewhere, across the world, even amateur photographs show the glaciers of the mountain peaks are in dramatic decline compared to photos taken decades earlier. The consequences here are not merely cosmetic; those glaciers are the sources of hundreds of rivers that feed cities all over the planet.

All this makes one thing abundantly clear: the most valuable substance on our planet is not oil, which we’ve pursued maniacally and guarded jealously; it’s water, which we’ve treated in a shamefully cavalier fashion. Water is, quite literally, life. In this light, the victory at Standing Rock is even more meaningful.

Similar battles loom in Canada over pipelines needed to export the oil of the Athabasca oilsands. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged to fight climate change on the international scale, but his support for pipelines at home undermines his credibility. He justifies his stance by saying that energy profits will help Canada transition to a green economy. Well, that might have been a good idea 20 years ago, but we’re up against, if not all the way past, the atmosphere’s tipping point now.

The hard truth is that, to avoid global catastrophe, petrochemicals need to stay in the ground. We must adapt or die by the millions. Mother Nature is not interested in political or economic rationalizations.

That may be hard to face in these hard times, as so many families are struggling to make ends meet. But while parents fight to feed their kids and choose to worry about climate change another day — or not at all — they mortgage the futures of countless generations beyond.