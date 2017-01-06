Why the Women's March is a critical first step towards equality

Here’s your motto for 2017, courtesy of the columnist Connie Schultz: “Your voice matters, but only if you use it.”

Thus, hundreds of thousands marching in Washington and 47 U.S. states, never mind around the world, is a perfect start to the era of Trump. A critical, powerful first step to make dissenting voices heard.

And yet the Women’s March on Washington — a movement set for Jan. 21 to defend the rights of women, LGBTQ people, Muslims and those of all faiths, racialized people and ultimately all people — has already been deemed useless by some.

Feminists are “making Trump’s threat about themselves,” argued Shikha Dalmia in The Week. Trump and his Republican-controlled capital aren’t actually a threat to women. It’s just feminists getting hysterical, and responding with “a confused and pointless march,” she writes.

Leaving aside the worn-out misogyny of arguing that the women’s movement is a shriek-fest, this kind of put-down — that the march isn’t focused, that it has no clear purpose, that it’s making a fuss that won’t help — is the kind of pre-packaged criticism you could throw at any movement, of any era, at any time.

Those who’ve signed on have in fact agreed to something: They’ve agreed to fight for equality, inclusivity, and to stand united against threats that will inevitably hit the most marginalized, first. And most importantly, they’ve agreed to be vocal about it.

The Women’s March is a crucial first step in igniting widespread left-wing activism across the U.S. It is an opportunity to galvanize action that will need to be sustained for years. It’s a reminder to Republicans — who lost the popular vote, who gerrymandered and vote-suppressed their way into federal and state victories, despite the fact that the U.S. is generally become more left-leaning — that they have the entire rest of the country to answer to. Not just their voters.

The march defends women’s reproductive rights and health care, and women’s dignity in the face of Trumpian hyper-masculinity and its portrayal of women as “nasty.” It rejects white supremacist sentiment. It stands up for women impacted by government policies that increase poverty.

The sister marches in nearly all states also take the battle for women’s rights, civil rights, religious freedom and progressive values to where they are deeply needed: at the state level.