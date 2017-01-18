Most radically constructive thing to do now: Take democracy seriously

If there was a dominant emotion among my friends, family, acquaintances, and coworkers on the morning of November 9th, 2016, it was most definitely despair.

The surprising victory of Donald Trump — which defied the predictions of all the supposed experts, pollsters, and political professionals — felt like a sudden kick to the solar plexus right before a desperately needed gasp of air. It wasn’t our country, of course, but even the most disinterested among us immediately knew politics was soon going to feel a lot more present in our daily lives whether we liked it or not.

Cynicism about politics is as common as white bread. But cynicism is by its very nature a passive thing. Despair can be visceral and even painful. That the sheer ugliness of a figure like Donald Trump could prevail in an election to lead the world’s most powerful country has evinced something more potent than cynicism, even among people usually uninterested by politics. The same questions have seemed to be on everyone’s minds ever since: How do we respond? What can we do? What can I do?

When dark clouds gather on the political horizon, I believe the most radically constructive thing anyone can do is to take democracy seriously.

If this sounds like a simple cliché or truism, consider how much we’ve seen democracy decline — here in Canada, in America and around the world — over the past few decades.

More and more, our politicians have preferred to speak like managers rather than leaders, demoting themselves to ever more passive roles, and preferring to tinker and administer rather than take up the hard work of building a better society. They’ve brought in PR consultants to write their scripts, let pollsters and focus groups — rather than good arguments or values — dominate their decision-making, and turned public engagement into a marketing exercise. Election campaigns have increasingly become expensive set-pieces that offer people an ever narrower range of choices, albeit wrapped in shinier and shinier packaging.

As this process has unfolded whole communities have been transformed, as if by some invisible hand. In former industrial hubs like Ontario and Michigan, towns founded on making and building things shed jobs and wealth almost overnight. City cores are fast becoming too expensive for their own workforces to actually live in and badly paid retail and service work is increasingly taking the place of the factories and workshops that once were.

In the midst of the jarring political, social and cultural changes of recent decades — virtually all of them accompanied by encouraging slogans about economic growth and new technology — very few among us have developed a greater sense of being able to control or shape our own lives. The democratic idea that politics has any collective moral purpose, let alone the notion it can be used by regular people to influence the courses of their own lives, has been steadily and catastrophically eroded.

All this breeds a cynicism that can easily fester into despair. In at least one sense, then, Trump’s election didn’t produce the despair that followed in its wake so much as force it out into the open.

But amidst such despair, there can be signs of hope.

My own sense of resignation and dread in the days and weeks following Trump’s victory slowly gave way to a cautious feeling of optimism. And it wasn’t the comforting (and in retrospect, naive) optimism my younger self had felt exactly eight years earlier after the last transformative U.S. election. Instead, it was the feeling that people’s collective shock and outrage, coupled with a sense that many things badly need to change, might actually reinvigorate democracy.

It’s easy to forget that politics don’t begin and end when we vote in an election every few years. They’re around us every day in our cities, workplaces, neighbourhoods, communities and social movements — conducted not by political professionals but by regular people, often strangers, forming ad hoc coalitions and campaigning for progress and change, large and small.

This process, more than anything else, is what feeds democracy and compels political elites, willingly or otherwise, to take it seriously.

It’s the only thing that ever has.