Continue the resistance after the Women's March

I’ll speak for myself, but I doubt I’m alone: Saturday was euphoric. The sheer numbers of marchers, the global solidarity, the creativity, the humour, the anger, the joy.

The rebellion.

I couldn’t comprehend the swell of emotion, even as I felt it. I watched the faces pass me by — thousands of faces — and wondered who they were, and where they came from. I loved them all, these strangers in solidarity, who “put their bodies where their beliefs are,” to quote Gloria Steinem in Washington.

“The next 1,459 days of the Trump administration will be 1,459 days of resistance,” noted the feminist and civil rights activist Angela Davis, to the same crowd.

It cannot, the message was repeated, be only one instance of action. Whatever took you to the streets on a winter morning must propel you elsewhere, in days to come. The resistance, as it has been dubbed, takes perseverance. Even in Canada.

It would be arrogant to think that the forces that brought Donald Trump to power will skip the 49th parallel. They’re already here. They’re evident in Kellie Leitch and Kevin O’Leary, both vocal supporters of Trump’s tactics and campaign. They’re evident in The Rebel — Ezra Levant’s project — which seeks to be the next Breitbart, one more hub to advance white nationalist views.

Reproductive rights, one of the loudest cries from protests around the world, are not done and dusted in the True North. There are communities where abortions are still hard to procure, especially remote communities. There are provinces that still enforce far more red tape — costing women time and money — than needed. Now that the abortion pill — Mifegymiso — is finally available, decades after it should have been, women in Canada will still face cumbersome requirements that could make it harder and costlier to get.

The fight to end violence against women remains crucial, here, as everywhere, for women facing abuse from partners, for women facing sexual violence, for women of colour, immigrant women, and Indigenous women.

The fight to bring racial equality to Canada remains, in the Black Lives Matter movement, in Indigenous rights on and off reserve.

The fight against climate change continues to be urgent. As does the need to support women with disabilities, who also face high rates of sexual violence and many other challenges.

If you’re wondering where I got all these talking points from, then perhaps you didn’t spend enough time on the Women’s March website. It was all there. Before the march, organizers released what was hailed as the most inclusive and progressive agenda many had seen. And in its recognizing that women’s rights are entangled with all fights for equality, it almost epitomized intersectional feminism.

The march also declared hundreds of supporting organizations, which represent a plethora of issues. You could — and should — support any one of them, or research organizations in your own city which hold your same views, and put your time, money and body again where your beliefs are.

There is also the no small matter of your elected officials — your city council and mayor, your provincial representation, your member of parliament — who are required to listen to the issues you care about, and who may respond to the pressure.

Perhaps march organizers could have done more to point the thronging crowds in the direction of future efforts, though some tried. In Toronto, people passed out pamphlets on the fight for a $15 minimum wage. In Victoria, organizers urged people to attend an upcoming Stolen Sisters Memorial March for missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

At the Washington march, activist and actress America Ferrera told the crowd to text “women” to 40649 to be signed up for information on activism to come. Today, the Women’s March released 10 actions in 100 days — an agenda for activism to come.

Every person who made the decision to march has my gratitude. But it is also up to each of us to decide what is next.