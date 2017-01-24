On the power of protest and participating in the Women's March

Simon asked if I wanted him to join me at the Women’s March in Toronto on Saturday. Because it was my first protest, and I wasn’t sure why I felt compelled to attend, I told him that I’d like to go it alone. Besides, he could stay home to do the laundry and make dinner.

When the packed streetcar stopped in front of Queen’s Park, everyone on board gasped at the sight of thousands gathered on the greens and the sound of their swelling cheers. We broke out into applause before joining them.

I overheard a father delicately explaining to his young daughter what “pussy” meant, a woman telling her group that a friend of hers in Ethiopia had travelled 90 hours to get to the Women’s March on Washington, and I saw another proudly take her birth-control pill.

There were protesters carrying a black cardboard coffin with “Patriarchy” painted in white on its side. There were signs that read “I can’t believe I still have to protest this sh--t” and semi-absurd ones, like “We Shall Overcomb.” There were signs about feminism, racism, inclusivity and pipelines. I also saw a white woman holding an eagle feather, performing a smudging ceremony. For a moment, I understood why so many were dismissing the March as aimless.

But just as the crowd readied itself to move, I remembered something I’d read mid-week: “There’s been a strong hint of gendered schadenfreude in the coverage of the march’s organizational problems,” Jia Tolentino wrote for newyorker.com. “This has obscured the fact that activism is internally contentious by nature. Organization is always tedious, and that’s just fine … Imagine any major protest in the twentieth century promoted via Facebook. There would have been no shortage of ‘infighting’ enshrined on social media for everyone to see.”

But why did I come? The Affordable Health Care Act repeal will greatly affect my U.S. friends and their families. The day after the election was the first time misogynist tweeters took dead aim at me, as though Trump’s win was permission to say publicly that people who look like me shouldn’t be on television. These things troubled me. As the throng began to inch forward, my throat swelled and my eyes cracked tears. I have two jobs. Both my bosses are women. I have a stay-at-home partner. I have never been sexually assaulted. But my mother cannot say the same thing. I came for her, I told myself.

Afterwards, I floated home, where I found Simon hanging up my bras to dry. He started on dinner while I looked at social media, which was flooded with friends’ celebratory images from protests in D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Oaxaca and Florence. Most comments were supportive. Others asked: “How can you protest Trump before he’s had a chance to govern? Give the man a chance!”

Answering such a question is a tedious exercise, but still worthwhile: Trump has vowed to appoint Supreme Court Justices that will overturn Roe v. Wade, has bragged about committing sexual assault, and wants to defund Planned Parenthood.

If you are tired of hearing this litany of complaint levelled against the commander in chief, imagine how it must feel for women who have to go through the dirty-laundry list — to which we can now add yesterday’s reinstatement of the executive order banning foreign aid to NGOs that so much as discuss abortion with patients — every time someone tells us to give him the benefit of the doubt.

And then I saw a tweet from Stephen Taylor, the former national director of the National Citizens Coalition: “Do protestors in Toronto hope that Donald Trump will say, ‘Oh, I guess Toronto is upset. I’ll resign tomorrow.’ What’s the point?”

That, I confess, is precisely the rhetorical question that had kept me away from past protests and marches. What made this one different?

Symbolic acts matter. Take the parade that followed Trump’s inauguration. Take birthday parties! We don’t need to throw a party to get older, and the parade wasn’t necessary to achieve the transition of power. They’re both for show. Like public marches, they have meaning that lies in their symbolic power. Practical utility is not “the point,” notwithstanding the many examples of marches throughout history, like the 1913 Women’s Suffrage Procession and the 1963 March on Washington, that did effect tangible change.

The fact that the highest-ranking woman in Trump’s administration, Kellyanne Conway, is the keynote speaker at this Friday’s anti-abortion March for Life certainly means something. And you better believe that the same people who insist that the 600-dd demonstrations on Saturday didn’t mean anything would be arguing the opposite if millions in the U.S. and hundreds of thousands across other countries hadn’t shown up. That would’ve meant something.