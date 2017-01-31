Step up: Five practical ways to show support for Canadian Muslims

For Canadian Muslims, being feared, suspected or even threatened with violence can be a daily reality. Amal Rana, a Vancouver-based Muslim poet, educator and community organizer, shared five practical ways to show you won’t stand for it — and that you care.

Speak up

Show your public support by writing your MP and provincial rep to encourage them to support legislation that benefits immigrants and refugees and fights Islamophobia.

“It’s important to do systematic things as well.”

Create safety

Talk to local business owners about making your neighbourhood coffee shop, corner store or restaurant into a “safer zone” where people know they can take shelter if they’re feeling harassed.

“A ‘refugees welcome’ poster is a good first step.”

Listen

Around the country, it’s time to start “hard conversations” around dinner tables and in classrooms. Talk one-on-one about the real-life experience of Islamophobia and the negative stereotypes people hold about Islam. Just get the dialogue started.

“You don’t have to do it perfectly.”

Check in

Look in on your Muslim neighbours and see if there’s anything they need: some company, a walk to school or work, or a hand with the kids. This week of terrible news has been “deeply traumatic” Rana said, and trauma tends to be isolating. Being a friend can lighten the load.

“I worry about the impact on not just our mental and spiritual health, but on our bodies.”

Connect

If you attend a vigil or demonstration to condemn Islamophobia, don’t just stand there: connect. “People often show up, but don’t actually make contact with people there,” Rana said. So introduce yourself.