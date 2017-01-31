Most of your Donald Trump jokes are seriously unfunny

Among the cries of anguish and howls of outrage that have greeted Donald Trump’s first, horrific week in office, there is still a persistent and pernicious sound emanating from his opposition: a haughty snicker. It is working to steadily undermine the edifices that are being built against policy pronouncements that have ranged from hideously short-sighted to openly opposed to the very spirit of free democratic society.

The giggle is unmistakable precisely because it was ever-present in the 18 months it took for Trump to go from laughingstock to leader of the free world (if we can still properly call it that, by the time he’s done). It was the sound of “Drumpf” and every bad barroom impersonation, the snide chuckle that followed every mention of his ridiculous hair or allegiance to Omarosa.

If Trump’s election, the very thing that seemed so laughable, choked it for a while, the complacency that has attended his actual ascent has allowed it to sneak back in. It came as a rising chuckle that he couldn’t even get a Bruce Springsteen tribute band to play at his inauguration party. It sounded like a sharp snort as we shared side-by-side photos of his and Obama’s swearing-in ceremonies. It sputtered up when we suggest he needed to hold Theresa May’s hand because of his supposed fear of stairs.

These weak stabs at humour are not satire, an attempt to cast Trump in dark relief to reveal some underlying truth. They are its exact opposite: a fearful response to the reality of his stature, a blind hope that we might reduce it with a cutting remark. They replace a raised fist or finger with side-eye, something that might help the enlightened recognize and congratulate one another on their good taste.

The best that could be said about this tendency is it’s a coping mechanism: We would rather feel above-it-all than angry or drowning in despair.