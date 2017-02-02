Love is the only way we can fight the rise of Donald Trump

Just call him Donald J. Trump, purveyor of love. A man who’s quick to note how much he loves “the poorly educated,” “Israel and the Jewish people,” “Hispanics,” “the coal miners,” and, of course, America (circa the time when it was “great”).

As for the love he’s inspired in his supporters, some of it was courted, including from anti-abortion activists and evangelical voters who will love his Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch; and from those thrilled by his executive order on immigration, which relates to his promise to institute a Muslim ban; and from Wall Street, where hearts no doubt swelled at his promised dismantling of Dodd-Frank (the act instituted post-2008 to prevent a similar economic collapse by restricting risky lending by banks).

But Trump’s also the founder of a new, national (even international) love-in he did not seek, and which he no doubt finds irritating: The motto Love Trumps Hate, which found a second wind as the de facto operating procedure of the left.

Love, in America, is trumping Trump’s presidency. Those who came out in historic numbers for the Women’s March, for example, proved that unattractive pink hats have actually no impact on the seriousness or longevity of a movement’s activism. All that love for a variety of marginalized groups, expressed in hundreds of marches, has fuelled organized phone-call campaigns to pressure senators to stop the confirmation of Trump’s cabinet picks. And in a new poll, 40 per cent of Democratic women say they are committed to being more politically active (just 27 per cent of Democratic men).

Protesters who’ve swarmed U.S. airports showing love for refugees and immigrants have forced Trump’s administration to walk back some aspects of his executive order, and led to the heartwarming image of Jewish and Muslim families protesting side by side, with one child holding an actual “love” sign.

Arguing that it is women, in particular, who are trumping Trump’s presidency, journalist Rebecca Traister wrote, “It takes a Villain” to unify and galvanize the left. But it also takes love. Love is how you know what to fight for. Love is what you seek when you stand with others and stand up for your beliefs. Love is the antidote of fear. It is sustenance for any resistance. This is not a revelation: It’s been learned by people in dangerous times for centuries.