Why boycotts like #DeleteUber get complicated

Sometime in the late ’90s at a friend’s backyard barbecue, I remember meeting a woman who refused a bowl of ice cream.

She was boycotting the brand, which I don’t remember. But they’d done something terrible.

While I ate mine (strawberry, I believe), I noticed she was wearing Nike trainers. It must’ve been right after Michael Moore’s 1997 The Big One, a documentary in which Moore meets with Nike CEO Phil Knight and asks him to manufacture his shoes in America rather than in Indonesian sweatshops.

“How did she choose to boycott the ice cream over the shoes?” I thought. And, as I realized everything I was wearing — from my socks to my hair elastic — was probably made under ethically and environmentally questionable circumstances, it occurred to me: If I want to put my money where my mouth is, the only alternative is to go live in a tree house.

Flash forward to today and whatever your beliefs, there’s a boycott for you.

Say you support Donald Trump’s executive order banning refugees and travellers from seven mostly Muslim countries. Then, you might choose to boycott Starbucks because the coffee company promised to hire 10,000 refugees. Or perhaps Budweiser, whose Super Bowl commercial was decidedly pro-immigration.

If you detest the ban, you can boycott anything that says Trump on it, like his hotels and neckties, or his daughter Ivanka’s fashion lines.

You may have also been one of the 200,000 who deleted the Uber app after the ridesharing company was seen as undercutting the largely Muslim, 19,000-strong New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

The day after Trump signed his executive order, the alliance called for a one-hour freeze on pickups at JFK airport to show solidarity with thousands of protesters who’d gathered at the airport.

“We cannot be silent. We go to work to welcome people to a land that once welcomed us. We will not be divided,” they tweeted.

But #DeleteUber wasn’t just trending on Twitter because Uber drivers ignored the freeze and shut off their surge pricing.

Back in December, their chief executive Travis Kalanick was asked to join an economic advisory council with Trump.

The proximity to that name was enough to encourage many to switch to Lyft, another rideshare service, that recently announced it was donating $1 million US to the ACLU. But then it became known that two of Trump’s advisers are major Lyft investors.

In other words, things got complicated. But deleting seemed far more effective in the moment than distilling.

Distilling would’ve required taking the time to ask what is wrong with Kalanick taking part in the economic advisory council, and, more importantly, what is this council?

The Strategic and Policy Forum, according to Trump’s website greatagain.gov, is a chance for 16 business leaders “to provide direct input to the President from many of the best and brightest in the business world in a frank, non-bureaucratic and non-partisan manner.”

Who else is going? CEOs and representatives of Tesla, Pepsi Co. General Motors, Walt Disney, Boeing, IBM, JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, and Daniel Yergin, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and energy analyst, among others.

Do we boycott them, too?

Kalanick emailed his staff to explain why having a seat at this table wasn’t an endorsement of the president, but a chance to effect change, and “that by speaking up and engaging we can make a difference.”

Days later, Kalanick removed himself from that table: “The implicit assumption that Uber (or I) was somehow endorsing the Administration’s agenda has created a perception-reality gap between who people think we are, and who we actually are.”

Which is a shame because a businessperson with clout will not take part in a conversation that could greatly affect the American economy.

I didn’t delete my Uber app, although I should because they can’t find my house on their navigation system. Actually, I probably should never have downloaded it in the first place.

They didn’t just undermine New York City taxi drivers during the protest. Their entire business model undercuts those drivers every single day.

The ridesharing enterprise is based on incentivizing workers to undervalue their labour. Many drivers are supplementing a menial day job with the earnings from another. If you choose Uber, you’re not thoughtfully considering how your dollars translate into the world we live in.

That is the problem.

Faced with an increasingly complicated and politicized world, it’s time to start looking beyond hashtags and realize that every decision — from the $4 ride to the $4 socks — has political implications.

The problem isn’t how to spend your money, the problem is deciding what you value and being savvy enough to make sure you aren’t accidentally supporting what you don't.

But cheap socks are amazing. That’s the hard part. If you begin to follow the money, the tree house starts looking better and better.