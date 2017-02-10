It’s clear now — The already-rich Trumps just want to get richer

I love shoes. And numerous times, shopping at Hudson's Bay, I’ve picked up a pair that looked as if it could be something I’d want to wear, if it weren’t for some hint of cheapness, the air of a knockoff, the feeling that the shoe was saying to me: “I am exactly your style,” but I could sense a lie. Once you got closer, it wasn’t quite as elegant as promised. The fabric a tad tacky. The stitching imprecise. In general: less fabulous, more fake.

And it was always Ivanka Trump (™).

It’s not until numerous people posted images of bland Ivanka Trump wrap dresses on Facebook this week — thus supporting Nordstrom’s claim that it recently dropped her line of women’s wear because it wasn’t selling well, and not to appeal to anti-Trump liberals — that I remembered about the shoes. And then I realized what a perfect metaphor they were for Ivanka herself. She swooped into the Republican primary campaign last spring like a leggy, blonde drove there to prove that by her very proximity to him, Trump was not as bad a candidate as we feared. It was a message that required us to view Ivanka as a trustworthy, reasonable, principled woman.

Now that we’ve had a closer look, we can spot the fake.

The full extent to which she’s misrepresented the women-friendly policies of her business, argued that her privileged childhood was in fact an obstacle she overcame in order to become rich, and used her newfound political power to hawk her own products is well detailed by reporters elsewhere.

But this week, we saw the curtain fall away completely. First, Trump slammed Nordstrom on Twitter. Then Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s key advisor, shifted gears from presidential spokesperson to president’s daughter's lifestyle brand endorser.

“Go buy Ivanka’s stuff,” she told the American people, via Fox News, on Thursday. “I’m just going to give a free commercial here: Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.”

From the beginning, the idea that the Trump family would not try to profit directly from the presidency was as foolish as believing a dog would not try to roll in that pile of s---. But few thought we’d see it expressed so blatantly.

Conway’s shopping-channel episode came only days after we learned that Melania Trump, a woman who appeared to want nothing to do with her role as First Lady, was in fact planning on making wads of cash from the deal. (Perhaps one pure-gold living room wasn’t enough.)

Court documents filed by her lawyers as part of a libel suit against the Daily Mail newspaper argue that she’s lost out on a “unique, once in a lifetime opportunity” to “launch a broad-based commercial brand in multiple product categories, each of which could have garnered multi-million dollar business relationships for a multi-year term during which Plaintiff is one of the most photographed women in the world.”

In other words: She planned to use her time as First Lady to get rich(er).

What’s important about these two latest episodes of the Trump-presidency-complex isn’t their magnitude; ethics critics have far larger concerns about conflicts of interests in Trump’s administration. What’s important is the carefree, explicit, and shameless nature of these claims to self-enrichment.

While liberals sit around worrying about whether they’re being too paranoid about Trump, or not paranoid enough, his wife, daughter, political advisor and he himself have dropped pretences all together.