Trudeau's feminism photo-op with Trump shows poor judgement

When the world leader with the most enviable hair met Donald Trump, no bromance was expected.

Justin Trudeau campaigned (though hasn’t exactly governed) on policies so progressive he was often photoshopped alongside a unicorn. Trump campaigned on rhetoric so divisive he became synonymous with Pepe the alt-right frog.

When the pair met Monday, Trudeau, in cliché Canadian form, was perfectly polite, avoiding criticism of the chaos-inducing travel ban and focusing on “middle class families.”

It would have been a perfectly respectable, if slightly icky, meeting for Trudeau.

But on women, he blew it.

Working with the U.S. on economic issues makes sense. Offering the leading misogynist of the free world a cozy photo-op to make he and his administration appear pro-women? It’s ill-informed, shows poor judgement and is exceedingly creepy.

By offering an olive branch in the form of a bilateral task force on women in business, Trudeau is lending what feminist cred he has left to a man whose pussy-grabbing sparked the Women’s March, arguably one of the largest protests in U.S. history.

And Trudeau’s efforts are also wholly useless.

The idea that a Republican-controlled Congress will make meaningful efforts to improve child care or fund maternity leave is laughable, to say nothing of addressing the systemic sexism.

This is the party of the North Dakota lawmaker who suggested Sunday mornings are when wives serve husbands breakfast in bed. The same party pushing in Oklahoma to make a man’s consent mandatory for all abortions.

For decades, Republicans have fought women-friendly workplace reforms, hiding sexist ideologies under a pro-business guise.

Even Trump’s proposed tax-break plan for child care has been debunked as a move that would enrich comfortable families and do little to help poor ones.

“We just had a very productive meeting with women business leaders ... where we discussed how to secure everything that we know — the full power of women, can do better than anybody else,” Trump said — unintelligibly — in a press conference Monday.

But the message was clear: “I care about women!” he was saying, as Trudeau smiled on like a nutritionist who jumped into bed with the soft drink lobby.