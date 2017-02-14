Conflict in feminism means the movement is alive and thriving

On Sunday night, the eve of Galentine’s Day no less, Adele told the world her Album of the Year Grammy should’ve gone to Beyoncé. And then, as if the universe was steered by the forces of sisterhood, the top of the trophy popped off, leaving a piece for each.

It was a shining moment of female friendship. A gesture of solidarity between powerful female voices, Bey’s mouthed words to Adele echoing into the era: “I love you.”

It was amazing to see undercurrents that sometimes splinter the movement — questions of race and power, who gets included or excluded and why — seemed to melt away.

It was almost enough to make you forget that the institution representing power in the music industry gave the biggest award of the year to a white woman, again.

That beautiful moment also reminded us that though female friendship is a powerful short-hand for solidarity, this stuff is complicated. Really complicated.

Meanwhile, over at HBO, the season premiere of Girls illuminated the seedier side of female relationships.

Hannah Horvath, played by show creator Lena Dunham, lands a column in the New York Times by mining the pain generated by her best friend hooking up with her ex.

The byline leads to a meeting with the editor of the SlagMag: “We’re basically hiring you for your look, your vibe and your shape. Just your whole thing,” the editor, played by Chelsea Peretti, says. It is something Hannah’s always wanted to hear.

She’s sent on an assignment sold as “stupid and rad.” She must infiltrate a surf school in the Hamptons attended by rich women, whom she will pick apart in print.

In a single scene, a woman slaps a scarlet “A” on her one-time friend while the editor reduces Hannah to a caricature and pays her to do the same to other women.

The second episode, which airs this Sunday, delves further into the complicated, sometimes volatile interactions between women. Shoshanna, played by Zosia Mamet, has landed a new marketing job and is eager to network at an event hosted by WEMUN, Women Entrepreneurs Meet Up Now.

It’s a chance for “amazing business women” to connect and talk about how to “synergize and mobilize.”

Jessa, lost professionally and personally, tags along, functioning as the audience’s Greek choir, asking Shosh why she wants to surround herself with this brand of woman, especially with membership fees at $2,000.

“Whether it’s how to rock a romper at a work event or who you should be voting for, a WEMUN woman is the person to ask,” a co-founder tells the group. “Is it open for trans women? The answer is we don’t know, OK?”

Not just a great punch line, that “we don’t know” was refreshing. Having the courage to say “I don’t know” when dealing with something as complex as the power of half the planet is hell of a lot better than the mission statement demanded by some after the Women’s March on Washington.

Remember when Gloria Steinem and Madeleine Albright, two towering figures of feminism, told progressive young women who to vote for? Now that a man who has a public record of demeaning women is president of the U.S., this infighting over what some might consider minutiae of feminism, seems quaint.

The thorny problem here: feminism, which at its most basic means equal opportunities for women in every sphere, doesn’t mean that 3.5 billion people have to agree with each other. Equality and liberty mean very different things, which is why the French made sure to include both words in their national motto.

It’s good to see conflicts in the feminist movement as it strives to include women across race and class. It means it’s breathing, alive, and thriving.

We are not going to agree on everything, which is why Girls, a show about four millennial white women living in Brooklyn is so good: it revels in the mess.

Though Hannah does express a sentiment that transcends all boundaries: “I definitely feel more like a dumpling than a woman,” she said.