Mardi Gras: A brief reprieve from Donald Trump

For 12 blissful hours in New Orleans this week, the Donald Trump era faded.

From sun up to sundown the brief reprieve of Mardi Gras doused the city in glitter. While masses lined the streets uptown for the outsized, ornate rolling floats of the Zulu and Rex parades, music and gaudy costumes choked the streets of the French Quarter for the eccentric Saint Anne krewe, adding human heat to a sun-soaked day.

A flock of pink flamingos, a troupe of beige-tentacled “Aliens without borders,” a crew of hot balloon travellers, bunnies, mermaids, gladiators, purple wigs, bustiers, bare bums, leather, feathers, lace and spandex, top hats and painted masks and costumes that knew no logic but the bizarre twists of their creator’s mind.

The costumes aren’t the most important part, exactly, it’s that you jointly enter this one-day alternate universe, this wormhole of oddities where every stranger is a friend, the crowd is your family, there is no future, no past, you hardly have a name. An ultimate Id party. The exquisite let go.

Before dawn, in the damp, warm morning, African drumming echoed through the dark streets of the Treme neighborhood. Under streetlights and gaslights, the Northside Skull and Bones Gang paraded in skeleton suits, stilts and masks, a nod to human mortality, that we’re “dead men walking,” so do right while you’re alive and celebrate while you can.

Celebrate while you can, indeed.

Seek joy wherever possible, lest you wake up, drowsy, the next day and find that America is exactly as you left her: tumultuous, careening down the street like a race car without brakes helmed by a drunk. There’s nothing like the beauty of an ageless dance party. But when you emerge from the glowing ball, a dim era seems even darker.

There is Trump, confusing the media and public with his caricature of a presidential speech. There’s another Trump cabinet member accused of lying about meeting with Russian government officials. There’s more news of immigration crackdowns, of hate crimes against Jewish and Muslim centres, of Kafka-esque scenes at airports as angry, ignorant, and incompetent border guards wield their petty powers over unsuspecting travellers.

This, of course, is a city quite used to political shenanigans, corruption, and mistreatment. And a liberal enclave in a red state. Home to the friendliest people, and an obscene number of shootings. Outrageous incarceration rates, HIV infection rates, and (they’d no doubt argue) the best food and music in the U.S.

Contradiction and survival were set into the streets when the cobblestones were laid down. This is a city that knows how to live in unstable times.