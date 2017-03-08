Like Trump and his ketchupy steak, we all need comfort food sometimes

There’s nothing like a good food fight.

Crunchy vs. smooth peanut butter. Milk producers fighting for counter space alongside almond, soy and rice beverages. And home-cooked comfort food stacked up against fine restaurant fare.

That last one is stirring up emotions for political watchers, and for me.

On Sunday, New York Times columnist Frank Bruni asked: “When did we turn into such food snobs here in America, land of the free and home of the Bloomin’ Onion?”

He was referring to the mocking of Donald Trump for delighting in a well done steak with a side of ketchup. Teasing Trump for his gauche tastes is “bound to backfire,” Bruni argues, not only because it sets up his critics as the “sneering elites” he rails against, but for its hypocrisy. “Let he who is without a bag of microwave popcorn in his cupboard cast the first stone,” he writes.

Using that criteria, I could hurl a rock at the president. But expand it to packets of onion soup mix for whipping up a meat loaf, another Trump favourite, and I just called the kettle black.

We don’t need Proust to remind us that food is marinated with memory. Although it does help explain why I’ll always choose the comforting comestible over the Michelin-starred one. And why, after a recent death in the family, I’m longing for a meal that I’ll never be able to make.

After having worked in restaurants for a decade and writing almost exclusively about food for many years, my soft spot for meat and potatoes sometimes surprises people. Foie gras can be sublime. But nine times out of 10, I’ll take the meatloaf (the secret is to add some sautéed leeks with the packaged soup, ketchup, and pulverized saltines), with a bottle of Barolo. It’s about balance.

Jim Harrison, the great American poet and writer who passed away last year, found that equilibrium. He once ate, and wrote about, a 37-course meal prepared by the famed French chef Marc Meneau, but he also once had a Whopper at Burger King and then drove to McDonald’s for a second course of French fries.

Harrison had no patience for food snobbery. When “certain Gucci-Pucci-Armani Italians” told him that they’d never sampled one of his favourite dishes, spaghetti and meatballs, because “the dish is an American perversion of Italian cuisine,” he’d always reply: “I don’t give a s---.”

I’m getting there. Not long ago I admitted on national television that I don’t like chicken. A few viewers took this to mean that I am a food snob who thinks poultry is pedestrian. It just depends on the chicken. I occasionally enjoy a quarter chicken dinner (with fries, obviously) from Swiss Chalet.

And my Aunt Sandy’s roast chicken is exempt.

For a good decade in my youth, my family, aunts, uncles, and cousins would congregate at her place in Strathroy, Ont., and devour her roast chicken dinners.

Just a couple weeks ago, my mom and I laughed on the phone about how, despite our best efforts, none of us can replicate the meal, not even the boiled potatoes. I can’t remember the last time I had it, but if I could choose one last dinner before the Big Light goes out, I told her, it would be Aunt Sandy’s roast chicken with all the fixings.

Last Monday, my mom called to tell me that Sandy had suddenly passed away.

While I wrote the obituary in a haze of grief, all I could think about was Aunt Sandy’s food. The pots of soup that nourished us after the Strathroy Santa Claus parade, the labour-intensive shrimp dip, which we obliviously piled high on crackers, and the cabbage rolls that I used to think were “authentic,” as in a recipe my grandmother brought over from the old country, but was provided by Vi Moffatt, an English woman who lived across the street.

After the funeral, friends and family piled plates with finger sandwiches, jarred green olives, and thick slices of kielbasa, which I brought from Toronto. Sandy loved the stuff, which she referred to as a rather large part of a horse’s anatomy. I was worried that it wouldn’t get eaten up. Maybe it was too low-brow. But the kielbasa — all eight feet of it — was the first thing to go.

We shared stories: A cousin confessed he dreams of an IV drip filled with her chicken gravy. Another slipped me a photocopied recipe of her exquisite shrimp dip, which calls for a can of tomato soup, Miracle Whip, and four tins of shrimp. And my mom and Sandy’s 16 cousins from Mildmay, Ont., confirmed the stories I’ve heard for years: how the Strathroy “city kids” delighted in doing the “country kids’” farm chores; how five or so chickens in the yard met their death in order to feed the family, which ate in shifts.

On the phone that Monday when my mom called, her pain still raw, she told me that just three days before Sandy died, she’d told her what I’d said about her roast chicken dinner. Sandy was surprised because it was such a simple meal.

“It made her so happy that you remembered,” my mom said.