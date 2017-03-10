Society's norms are risk in the U.S.: Rosemary Westwood

This week provided an excellent excuse to remember Donald Trump’s egregious treatment of women. His pussy-grabbing claims and alleged sexual assaults. His attacks on women’s looks. His indifference-turned-hostility to reproductive rights. His insistence that women in the military are to blame for their own sexual assaults.

Thank International Women’s Day for these helpful memory jolts, in case you’d forgotten it all amidst the political deluge, these 60 days of news cycles that feel as if we’re living in a dump, staring up at the sky each morning wondering what stained mattress will fall next and how much it’ll hurt.

Trump’s election to the White House was a stunning example of the shredding of political norms in the U.S. — those guidelines of conduct and character that offer(ed), at the very least, the facade of respectability. Norms that might not keep behaviour in check, but which, when discovered to have been violated, could once still ruin a politician’s career.

But what about societal norms? Those, too, are thinning. Pluralism and the idea that we treat everyone equally are at risk. We’re seeing it the increased bomb threats against Jewish community centres in Canada and the U.S., and in threats against Muslim mosques. We’re seeing it in the murder of Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Kansas by a white man who’d asked if he was in the U.S. illegally.

Then there’s the bizarre stories of U.S. border guards adopting a Trumpian approach to their jobs, opting for antagonism and suspicion over routine guidelines for who should and shouldn’t be let in.

In his campaign, Trump used America First as an economic message (ignoring the slogan’s anti-Semitic history). But it’s being heard as a much broader call to arms against everything and everyone perceived not to be American. It carries the underlying arrogance that everyone who’s not American wishes they were, de facto demonizing all travellers to the U.S., that race and religion are good indicators of what America looks like, de facto demonizing non-Christians and non-Whites.