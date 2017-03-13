Voices shouting ‘mom’ under the door: Why I felt BBC dad's pain

The first time I watched the BBC video, I laughed out loud — then I cringed, because I’ve been there.

I’ve nearly dislocated my shoulder trying to shoo my kids out of the room while doing an interview, or typed frantic “get them out of here!” texts to my husband as tiny voices shout “mom!” under the locked door.

It sounded luxurious at first: as a freelance journalist I could choose my own schedule, work in pyjamas, have wine at 3 p.m. But the reality ended up being a lot messier. The truth is I feel I’m pulled in more directions than I can manage.

When home life and work life are one in the same, there’s no real break from parenting or working — you’re doing both at all times.

Household chores that were divided up evenly when I worked in the office now fall almost exclusively on me as my husband’s work hours are set, and mine are flexible. So I do the bulk of daycare drop offs and grocery shopping, meal prep and doctor’s appointments. Crammed in between all of that I’m researching, interviewing and writing. I’m signing kids up for swimming lessons while sending invoices, changing diapers and setting up interviews. A story that should take three hours to write easily takes three days.

It’s two full-time jobs, and there is never a break from either. Because of this, I often feel like nobody really gets my full attention — not my work, and not my family.

Self-employment has been a wonderful opportunity for my family. It meant a pay cut, but it has also meant a degree of freedom I never had in my previous working life.