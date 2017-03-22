I thought I didn't believe any conspiracy theories. I thought wrong.

Here is a truncated list of things that, if you believe them, will make me take you less seriously: the Earth is flat, vaccinations are part of a government plot, and Barack Obama wire-tapped Trump Tower.

Conspiracy theories conform to fit different personal ideologies: look at the permutations of 9/11 theories, ranging from anti-Semitic to anti-New World Order down to versions that confirm peoples’ desires to live in a world where Nostradamus was right about everything.

We’re predisposed to believe what we want to believe; only in the past, you had to work to confirm those beliefs — like reading all 888 pages of the Warren Report. Now, you just have to search, click, and watch.

Except for me, because I obviously don’t believe in conspiracy theories — OK, except for this one really awesome one: Donald Trump is in cahoots with a Russian oligarch who goes by the nickname “the fertilizer king.”

Dmitry Rybolovlev, who made his billions selling potash, was tied up in the most expensive divorce in modern history, bought a house from Will Smith, the Greek island where Jackie Onassis wed Aristotle, and an estate in Palm Beach, Florida — from Trump.

I know all of this because I’ve fallen down a Rybolovlev rabbit hole, for which I blame Rachel Maddow. The MSNBC host has been trying to connect the dots between Trump, Rybolovlev, and U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross.

Long story short, as told by Maddow: Trump sold the Palm Beach mansion to the Russian for $50 million (U.S.) more than he’d paid for it just four years earlier. The sale came as Rybolovlev was embroiled in big bucks divorce proceedings, and Trump owed millions to Deutsche bank, which was fined for money laundering some $10 billion dollars, some of which belonged to Putin family members. When the CEO of Deutsche bank stepped down post scandal, he went to the Bank of Cyprus. Guess who once owned a stake in the Bank of Cyprus? Rybolovlev. Guess who was once vice chairman of the Bank of Cyprus? Wilbur Ross.

Boom!

But this line of logic led Sonny Bunch in a Washington Post column to compare Maddow to the Oliver Stone character X, played by Kiefer Sutherland, in 1991 film JFK. “This is how conspiracy theorists operate,” he said. “Bury your opponent in an avalanche of facts and suggest there’s some secret connecting them all together, a Rosetta Stone you’re on the verge of deciphering.”

If Maddow is X, then I am the cartoonist, played by Jake Gyllenhaal in David Fincher’s 2007 thriller Zodiac, who became an amateur detective trying to crack one of the most notorious serial killer cases ever. I spent all of Sunday drawing diagrams and pie charts trying to piece this Russian doll-of-a-puzzle together. Simon watched me, his partner of 13 years who will smugly site a study in polite conversation on how those who believe in conspiracies are more likely to score lower in intelligence tests, and asked: Who are you?

I don’t know, but I feel pretty confident that I’m becoming my worst nightmare. And I can’t stop. I won’t stop — because there are reports that Rybolovlev’s private plane has landed at the same time and place as Trump’s on at least four occasions (Thanks, crooksandliars.com. Also, why am I reading crooksandliars.com?)

What if this Russia-Trump FBI dossier legitimately connects the dots because the truth is out there? What if the dots pinpoint Trump as the Zodiac killer? What if Shaquille O’Neal is right and the Earth really is flat?

Even though the mansion Trump sold Rybolovlev is called “The House of Friendship,” which even Oliver Stone couldn’t make up, Rachel Maddow and I need to tread carefully.

We are living in a world that doesn’t make sense. Maybe every age says this, but ours has actually been dubbed the “post truth age.”

Jonathan Vance, a University of Western Ontario history professor who specializes in panic and paranoia, theorized to The Canadian Press that “we think that our society is so developed that bad things shouldn’t happen.” So when they do occur — even organically — we seek scapegoats.

“Conspiracy absolves us of responsibility and it absolves us of the fickle hand of fate,” he told the news agency.

There is a glimmer of hope, though, that society is taking up its responsibility. And it comes from an unlikely place: Trump. In his war on the mainstream media, he has, in an ironic twist, boosted the subscription numbers of the “failing” New York Times.

That a man who has successfully twisted a term once used to describe actual fake news and made it a catch-all sobriquet for institutional journalism might inadvertently be the saviour of newspapers in America is almost enough to make you believe anything.