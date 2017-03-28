Gables and Beast remakes stir nostalgic feelings: Jessica Allen

Beauty and the Beast has dominated the box office for the second Friday in a row.

I can only presume millions of adults — some of whom I know, and one of whom has gone back twice — are seeing the live-action remake of a 1991 Disney cartoon because they remember how they felt when they first saw it and want to feel the same feels wash over them again.

I get that. If I had been 10 when Beauty and the Beast first came out, maybe I’d be lining up to see this new tale as old as time, too. But I was in Grade 11. My jam was less Disney, more Backdraft.

I think there are two reactions to much-beloved screen remakes and reboots: The nostalgia for the original is powerful enough that you are game for whatever the reincarnation may be. Or, you hold the original so close the idea of recreating it repulses you.

Take CBC’s reboot of Anne of Green Gables, Anne. Why would I want to watch the new eight-part miniseries when I can revisit the perfect 1985 Anne of Green Gables? On VHS, DVD, or Blu-Ray!

I was 10 years old when that two-part miniseries aired, which went on to enchant millions of others around the world. I would fake sick to stay home to watch it. My Barbies became Anne and her “bosom friend” Diana. And if they weren’t nearby, I’d commandeer my brother’s Star Wars figurines. Greedo may have once doubled as Gilbert Blythe. The relationship is serious and I am faithful.

Last week, however, I may have accidentally cheated and watched the first episode of Anne online. I almost didn’t make it through the opening credits when I heard the Tragically Hip’s Ahead By a Century play, because their is no Hip in my Avonlea, P.E.I., which is, yes, fictional.

But I’m glad I persevered. It’s good. In fact, it’s so lovely that I tuned in to the second episode. Amybeth McNulty, while more childlike than Megan Follows’ red-haired orphan ever was, is a fine Anne Shirley. And while there has never been more choice casting than Colleen Dewhurst and Richard Farnsworth as Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, the siblings who adopt Anne, Geraldine James and R.H. Thomson’s performances may have elicited tears and laughter.

Listen, I’m not saying my Green Gables nostalgia is better than your Beauty and the Beast nostalgia. That’s ridiculous. (But Belle basically has Stockholm Syndrome and Anne is literally a heroine.) My point is one person’s nostalgia is another person’s retro-kitsch. Heck, for some monsters, even the ’85 Anne series may pale in comparison to Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 novel.

Today, it’s hard to keep pace with the rebrands, remakes, and reboots; a good thousand years past before Renaissance-era folks decided to mine the culture of the Greeks and Romans. Meanwhile, Alicia Vikander is the new Lara Croft and I haven’t even seen the second Tomb Raider film starring Angelina Jolie.

“There has never been a society in human history so obsessed with the culture artifacts of its own immediate past,” Simon Reynolds wrote in 2011’s Retromania: Pop

Culture’s Addiction to Its

Own Past.

It’s everywhere: Clothes from two decades ago are considered vintage. Even pornography, Reynolds notes, has specialist categories, like “natural” and “vintage hairy,” that harken back to golden days, which are at present alive and well — at least for me.

Are we stuck in a retro rut? Look at the weekend’s box office again. Power Rangers is right behind Beauty and the Beast, followed by Kong: Skull Island. Beauty and the Beast scored “the fourth-largest second weekend of all time,” Variety noted, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jurassic World and The Avengers.

I wouldn’t call any of the above films original.

Speaking of originals, my dad recently purchased the complete TV box sets of Twilight Zone and Have Gun Will Travel.

Calm washed over him “because those moments I spent enjoying them originally were peaceful moments in an adolescent storm,” he said. “I carved out a piece of that by going back to see all those familiar faces of actors long gone, and unremembered, by even my own generation. But there they were again.”