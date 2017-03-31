From the U.S.: Rosemary Westwood on the Republican name game

It was revealed, as President Donald Trump’s kindergarten collage of a health-care bill collapsed last week under the warm reception of a toenail-clippings sandwich, that many Trump voters have an unusual malady.

They cannot comprehend that one bill could have two names. Many, upon hearing that the Republicans were going to repeal the Affordable Care Act and strip them of access to expanded Medicaid last week, balked. You see, they thought it was Obamacare that was supposed to get the heave-ho. They didn’t realize they were the same thing.

Let’s give a round of applause for Fox News. The natural home of the Republican party and anti-Obamacare sentiment.

The network synonymous with sexual assault lawsuits might be viewed among some Canadians as an unfortunate quirk of the U.S. media landscape, a bit of discolouring on an otherwise perfectly serviceable dress.

It is not.

Or rather, Fox News is the acid spew that threatens to ruin the entire thing: It is the most watched news network in the U.S., and growing. As the Los Angeles Times reported in late December, “Year-end numbers from Nielsen showed that the 21st Century Fox-owned Fox News Channel was the most-watched network in all of cable with an average of 2.43 million viewers in prime time, up 36% over last year.”

Certainly, there’s a distinction to be made between the thousands of local news reporters and programs, and the national news reporting teams, and people like Bill O’Reilly, the grubby-faced Fox News star most likely to build a Donald Trump creepy shrine in his closet.

But it is O'Reilly's brand of... loyalty, to use Trump’s favourite word, that currently characterizes the American right.

This week, the president faced the kind of approval ratings you’d reserve mostly for people who don’t pick up after their dogs: 36 per cent by Mar. 24, according to Gallup.

Among Republicans, however, his support is soaring around the 90 per cent mark, down only five per cent week-to-week after the health-care bill flopped.

To recap: The president with an historically low overall approval rating is doing just fine, according to his base, according to polls. Certainly, we know enough at this point not to take polling at the same face value that you reserve for your tarot cards, but the sentiment — that some Trump voters believe he’s doing a good job, and everything wrong in his first few months is someone else’s fault — has been born out by reporting. When radio-God-among-us Tom Ashbrook took his call-in show to Miami, Florida in mid-March, an older man who voted for Trump put it this way: “If [the Democrats] allow him to do what he has in mind, he may be one of the best presidents in terms of bringing the economy back like it’s supposed to be, that we’ve ever had.”