NHL not going to Olympics, and the league has to wear it: Arthur

You can blame Gary Bettman for a lot of things, if you’re so inclined. The game of hockey has deteriorated under his watch; he lost a season to labour strife, and another half of one. The league has been small-minded on so many fronts, and there is not a lot of evident vision. Never has been, really.

To that, you can now add the Olympics. The National Hockey League finally ended negotiations on Monday, formally announcing that the league will not participate in the Olympics for the first time since 1994. The NHL apparently didn’t want to overshadow the playoffs, which start in a little more than a week, which is maybe enough time for the anger to die down.

Because this is a narrow-minded decision, fuelled by the owners and carried out by their commissioner. There is plenty of blame, of course. The International Olympic Committee paid the insurance and travel costs to Sochi, then withdrew that money for Pyeongchang, South Korea, leaving a gap of between $15 million and $20 million (U.S.). When the NHL tried to find a compromise, the IOC did not budge. The IOC started this. The IOC failed.

But the NHL will wear this, and deserves to wear this. You can understand its decision-making, because a South Korea Olympics helps them less than a Beijing, or a Vancouver, or even a Sochi. The other parties hardened in negotiations, with the IOC threatening to withhold participation in the 2022 Games in Beijing, and the players refusing to budge. Owners, meanwhile, only cared about their businesses. Hockey is a regional game in the United States, and in some ways in Canada. Owners don’t think big unless they’re trying to get public arena-building money. As far as the hockey goes, they think small.

There was a price, though. The insurance money was eventually covered by the International Ice Hockey Federation, but the NHL balked at that because of a perceived bleeding of money for hockey development. Bettman floated a collective bargaining agreement extension in exchange for Olympic participation, as part of a formalized international calendar that included a Ryder Cup-like series and World Cups, and it went nowhere. He tried an elimination of the opt-out clause that would allow players to terminate the CBA in 2020 rather than 2022, and the NHLPA wasn’t interested because they don’t like the deal. Hope you’re ready for another lockout, if it comes to that.

The NHL has always said it couldn’t measure positives from the NHL’s participation in the Olympics, unlike, say, a league-run World Cup. But there was clearly a price. The owners just decided it was too high, and nobody moved to meet it.

Now, this might not be over. The NHL cancelled the 2004-05 season, and nearly resurrected it on its deathbed. Maybe some combination of the IOC, the IIHF, NBC and the NHLPA — fat chance, I’d say — can come together and salvage this.

But that seems unlikely, and it’s a shame. The NHL doesn’t think this affects China in 2022, but it could, if the IOC is vindictive enough. But for now the players lose because they didn’t ensure Olympic participation stayed a part of a collective bargaining agreement, and they have now been reminded of whom they work for. Sidney Crosby, for instance, might never play in an Olympics again. The players should be angry, but they shouldn’t be surprised.

Maybe more players will follow the lead of Alexander Ovechkin, who says he’s going regardless, and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis has already opened the door to his star player’s participation. If every member of the Canadian national team program said they wanted to go, it would be a hell of a thing. But the NHL privately believes it has enough levers to keep players home. In the meantime, yes, Hockey Canada is looking at non-NHL pros, but the chaotic world junior final this year was as thrilling as anything the NHL has delivered in a good long while. Just saying.

You know who really loses? Hockey. The World Cup was mostly boring fare, save for Team North America, a glittering collection of talent we won’t ever see again. It wasn’t a replacement, for the players or anybody else. People like NHL players at the Olympics. It’s the best against best, even when Canada uses the bigger rink to systematically erase scoring chances, the way it did in Sochi. It’s the biggest global stage there is.

But so much of hockey thinks small. The Olympics were a fun part of a sport that doesn’t have as much fun as it should, and now has less. Scoring remains anemic, fan-pleasing violence has been reduced to little trickles, the players’ personalities remain hidden, the trade market is more frozen than ever, and the limits of this league’s imagination apparently extends to outdoor games, 3-on-3 overtime, and smaller goalie pants. Now, the Olympics are gone, for now.

Add the IOC’s rent-seeking mentality and owners with a plantation mindset, and you get angry players and angry fans, and a league whose owners didn’t care enough about either one. Maybe that anger won’t amount to much; in Canada especially, we lap up whatever the NHL gives us, year after year. Maybe in a self-interested way the owners were right to do this, and Bettman was right to carry it out.